HEAT Keep On Streaking, Defeat Hawks 109-99

Let’s keep it going.

Thanks to a 14-4 run to close out the game, the HEAT defeated the Hawks 109-99 Sunday night at AmericanAirlines Arena for their sixth-straight dub (the longest active winning streak in the league, by the way).

And they did it without Jimmy Butler.

Let’s take a look at how Miami got the job done.

1. Kendrick Stays Strong On Both Ends

There’s just something about Kendrick Nunn against the Hawks, isn’t there?

From start to finish, the 25-year-old got to his spots along the perimeter, drilled spot-up treys and also made smart decisions with the ball in his hands.

And while he led all players with 13 points at the half and poured in six more in the third, including this awesome finish over Clint Capela…

…his biggest shot of the night came on this transition three with 2:19 remaining:

What’s more, Nunn continued to play stout defense in both man and zone and made Trae Young’s life miserable more often than not.

When it was all said and done, the Chicago product tallied a team-high 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field, including 4-of-8 from distance, and a perfect 4-of-4 from the line, a team-high seven assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block.

2. Tyler Picks It Up Late

Although Tyler Herro looked a little rusty through three quarters after missing the last three games due to a right hip contusion, he took Miami home in the fourth.

In fact, he led all players with 12 points in the final period, including this catch-and-shoot three off a fantastic offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo:

Yessirski.

Herro finished with 14 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field, including 2-of-4 from deep, and a perfect 4-of-4 from the charity stripe, four assists, two rebounds, one steal and a game-high plus-19 rating.

3. Precious Goes Off

After not playing against the Jazz, Precious Achiuwa made sure his presence was felt in this one.

Seriously, he was everywhere defensively, as he fought hard against Capela and John Collins inside and also fared well when matched up with Atlanta’s perimeter players, including Young.

That said, perhaps his most impressive defensive sequence came on this great recovery and block on Rajon Rondo after the wily vet initially got him with the ball fake:

Whoa.

It wasn’t all about defense, though.

Not in the slightest.

Achiuwa also crashed the glass and finished some plays around the basket, with nothing more impactful (or thunderous) than this one-handed jam late in the second quarter:

The 21-year-old rookie ended up with 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field and 6-of-7 shooting from the line, seven rebounds (four offensive), one assist, one steal, that block above and a plus-four rating.

Other Takeaways:

-Per usual, Adebayo competed hard against Capela all evening, wreaked havoc on the defensive end and finished plays in the paint thanks to his dive cuts.

The 23-year-old concluded with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field and 4-of-5 shooting from the line, a team-high 13 rebounds (five offensive), five assists, a game-high three blocks (tied with Collins and Capela) and a plus-seven rating.

-Gabe Vincent was an absolute menace at the top of the zone, as he hounded Young and Rondo for most of the night.

I mean, take a look at these two plays in the first half:

Vincent posted seven points on 3-of-8 shooting, two rebounds, one assist, one steal, one block and a plus-16 rating.

Game Notes:

-Butler (right knee inflammation) was an active scratch.

-Avery Bradley (right calf strain) and Meyers Leonard (left shoulder surgery) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

The HEAT will wrap up their homestand on Tuesday at 7:30PM when they host the Hawks once again. You can catch all the action on FOX Sports Sun and 790 The Ticket.