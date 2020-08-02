HEAT Go For Season Sweep Of Raptors
Monday, August 3rd @ 1:30pm
Miami HEAT (42-24) vs Toronto Raptors (47-18)
Seeding Game #2 (1-0)
Location: HP Field House - Disney ESPN Wide World of Sports
TV: FOX Sports Sun, NBA TV
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Tipoff Magazine: view here
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Raptors meet for their third matchup this season and Miami’s second Seeding Game.
- Earlier this season, Miami won both contests.
- The HEAT is 54-34 all-time versus Toronto during the regular season, including 32-14 in home games and 22-20 on the road.
What to watch for:
- Coach Spoelstra said after Saturday's win that the lineup of Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Jae Crowder & Bam Adebayo "will be the way to go" for the next two games.
-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 51-straight games, the longest streak in franchise history.
- Andre Iguodala is just one made three-point field goals short of the 1,000th trey of his career.
-The HEAT has scored at least 70 first half points six times this season, the most for any season in franchise history.
Last Game:
Thanks to a stellar second half, the HEAT didn’t disappoint in their long-awaited official return to the hardwood and defeated the Nuggets 125-105 Saturday afternoon at HP Field House in Orlando. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each scored a team leading 22 points.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|112.3
|POINTS PER GAME
|112.9
|108.9
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|106.3
|.471
|FG PCT.
|.458
|.447
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.428
|.384
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.372
|.780
|FT PCT.
|.802
|44.4
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|45.3
|42.1
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|46.2
|26.0
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|25.4
|7.38
|STEALS PER GAME
|8.80
|14.9
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.5
|13.7
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|16.8
|4.44
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.94
