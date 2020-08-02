HEAT Go For Season Sweep Of Raptors

Kelly Olynyk
Posted: Aug 02, 2020

Miami HEAT (42-24) vs Toronto Raptors (47-18)

Monday, August 3rd @ 1:30pm

Seeding Game #2 (1-0)

Location: HP Field House - Disney ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: FOX Sports Sun, NBA TV

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Tipoff Magazine: view here

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Raptors meet for their third matchup this season and Miami’s second Seeding Game.

- Earlier this season, Miami won both contests.

- The HEAT is 54-34 all-time versus Toronto during the regular season, including 32-14 in home games and 22-20 on the road.

What to watch for: 

- Coach Spoelstra said after Saturday's win that the lineup of Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Jae Crowder & Bam Adebayo "will be the way to go" for the next two games.

-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 51-straight games, the longest streak in franchise history.  

- Andre Iguodala is just one made three-point field goals short of the 1,000th trey of his career.

-The HEAT has scored at least 70 first half points six times this season, the most for any season in franchise history.

Last Game:

Thanks to a stellar second half, the HEAT didn’t disappoint in their long-awaited official return to the hardwood and defeated the Nuggets 125-105 Saturday afternoon at HP Field House in Orlando. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each scored a team leading 22 points.

HEAT Category Opponent
112.3 POINTS PER GAME 112.9
108.9 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 106.3
.471 FG PCT. .458
.447 OPPONENT FG PCT. .428
.384 3-PT FG PCT. .372
.780 FT PCT. .802
44.4 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 45.3
42.1 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 46.2
26.0 ASSISTS PER GAME 25.4
7.38 STEALS PER GAME 8.80
14.9 TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.5
13.7 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 16.8
4.44 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.94
