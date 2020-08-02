HEAT Go For Season Sweep Of Raptors

Miami HEAT (42-24) vs Toronto Raptors (47-18)

Monday, August 3rd @ 1:30pm

Seeding Game #2 (1-0)

Location: HP Field House - Disney ESPN Wide World of Sports

TV: FOX Sports Sun, NBA TV

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Tipoff Magazine: view here

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Raptors meet for their third matchup this season and Miami’s second Seeding Game.

- Earlier this season, Miami won both contests.

- The HEAT is 54-34 all-time versus Toronto during the regular season, including 32-14 in home games and 22-20 on the road.

What to watch for:

- Coach Spoelstra said after Saturday's win that the lineup of Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Jae Crowder & Bam Adebayo "will be the way to go" for the next two games.

-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 51-straight games, the longest streak in franchise history.

- Andre Iguodala is just one made three-point field goals short of the 1,000th trey of his career.

-The HEAT has scored at least 70 first half points six times this season, the most for any season in franchise history.

Last Game:

Thanks to a stellar second half, the HEAT didn’t disappoint in their long-awaited official return to the hardwood and defeated the Nuggets 125-105 Saturday afternoon at HP Field House in Orlando. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each scored a team leading 22 points.