Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face New-Look Nets
Game starts at 8pm on FOX Sports Sun & NBA TV
Miami HEAT (6-8) at Brooklyn Nets (9-8)
Saturday, January 23rd @ 8:00PM
Location: Barclays Center - Brooklyn, New York
TV: FOX Sports Sun & NBA TV
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM
Tipoff: 8:10PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: ViceVersa
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Nets meet for the first of two matchups in the first half of the regular season with another contest on Monday.
- Last season, Miami won the season series, 2-1.
- The HEAT is 74-52 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 40-22 in home games and 34-30 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Avery Bradley (Health and Safety Protocols), Jimmy Butler (Health and Safety Protocols), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain), Tyler Herro (Neck; Spasms) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out.
- Kendrick Nunn has currently posted back-to-back 20-point games, all off the bench, after recording 28 points on 1/20 and then adding 22 last night.
- The HEAT have used 10 different starting line-ups in their 14 games this season, as 13 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Nunn, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.
- Miami is a perfect 4-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.
|HEAT
|Category
|Nets
|108.2
|POINTS PER GAME
|119.8
|112.1
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|116.4
|.482
|FG PCT.
|.491
|.453
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.455
|.363
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.395
|.775
|FT PCT.
|.815
|41.6
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|45.5
|42.6
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|45.6
|26.1
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|26.1
|6.71
|STEALS PER GAME
|8.71
|18.4
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.8
|15.6
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.4
|3.86
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|6.12
