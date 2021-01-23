Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face New-Look Nets

Miami HEAT (6-8) at Brooklyn Nets (9-8)

Saturday, January 23rd @ 8:00PM

Location: Barclays Center - Brooklyn, New York

TV: FOX Sports Sun & NBA TV

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: ViceVersa

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Nets meet for the first of two matchups in the first half of the regular season with another contest on Monday.

- Last season, Miami won the season series, 2-1.

- The HEAT is 74-52 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 40-22 in home games and 34-30 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Health and Safety Protocols), Jimmy Butler (Health and Safety Protocols), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain), Tyler Herro (Neck; Spasms) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out.

- Kendrick Nunn has currently posted back-to-back 20-point games, all off the bench, after recording 28 points on 1/20 and then adding 22 last night.

- The HEAT have used 10 different starting line-ups in their 14 games this season, as 13 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Nunn, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.

- Miami is a perfect 4-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.