Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face New-Look Nets

Game starts at 8pm on FOX Sports Sun & NBA TV
Miami HEAT
Posted: Jan 23, 2021

Miami HEAT (6-8) at Brooklyn Nets (9-8)

Saturday, January 23rd @ 8:00PM

Location: Barclays Center - Brooklyn, New York

TV: FOX Sports Sun & NBA TV

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: ViceVersa

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Nets meet for the first of two matchups in the first half of the regular season with another contest on Monday.

- Last season, Miami won the season series, 2-1.

- The HEAT is 74-52 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 40-22 in home games and 34-30 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Health and Safety Protocols), Jimmy Butler (Health and Safety Protocols), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain), Tyler Herro (Neck; Spasms) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out.

- Kendrick Nunn has currently posted back-to-back 20-point games, all off the bench, after recording 28 points on 1/20 and then adding 22 last night.

- The HEAT have used 10 different starting line-ups in their 14 games this season, as 13 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Nunn, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.

- Miami is a perfect 4-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.

HEAT Category Nets
108.2 POINTS PER GAME 119.8
112.1 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 116.4
.482 FG PCT. .491
.453 OPPONENT FG PCT. .455
.363 3-PT FG PCT. .395
.775 FT PCT. .815
41.6 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 45.5
42.6 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 45.6
26.1 ASSISTS PER GAME 26.1
6.71 STEALS PER GAME 8.71
18.4 TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.8
15.6 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.4
3.86 BLOCKS PER GAME 6.12
