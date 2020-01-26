Gabe Vincent Joins HEAT

Gabe Vincent has joined the HEAT as part of his two-way contract.

Vincent, who was signed by Miami to a two-way contract on January 8, has appeared in four games with the HEAT’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, this season, helping them to a 3-1 record over that span. In his four appearances, he has averaged 15.5 points, 2.0 assists, 1.3 rebounds, 1.00 steals and 22.6 minutes while shooting 46.9 percent from the field, 40.5 percent from three-point range and a perfect 1-of-1 from the foul line.

Vincent, who was originally signed by the Sacramento Kings on October 3, 2018, previously spent two seasons with their G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. He appeared in 20 games (three starts) earlier this season with Stockton averaging 23.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.30 steals and 31.8 minutes while shooting 46.9 percent from the field, 42.1 percent from three-point range and 89.7 percent from the foul line. Additionally, he played all four years at UC Santa Barbara, appearing in 113 collegiate games (105 starts), finishing as the school’s all-time leader in three-point field goals made (243) and among the Top 10 in points (1,441) and assists (116).