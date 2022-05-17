FRAUD ALERT - EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

In advance of tonight’s Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Miami HEAT and FTX Arena are again reminding guests about the potential dangers of purchasing game and/or concert tickets from third party sources.

Fans and concert goers are encouraged to make their ticket purchases directly from the team and/or facility via Ticketmaster. The general public can purchase HEAT game tickets sold directly by the team or tickets posted for resale by HEAT Season Ticket Members and other fans online at HEAT.com.

“Typically, our guests don’t realize their tickets are fraudulent until they reach our front door,” said President of The HEAT Group’s Business Operations, Eric Woolworth. “And at that point, we’re unable to give them what they most want—which is to get inside FTX Arena to see the game or concert. We’re forced to turn guests away, which is something we don’t like to do. Therefore, we can’t stress this enough: please buy your game and/or concert tickets directly from the HEAT or FTX Arena via Ticketmaster because your purchase is always 100% guaranteed.”

For more information, visit HEAT.com or FTXArena.com.