Fox Sports Sun Begins 26th Consecutive Season of Covering Heat Basketball Tonight

MIAMI, Oct. 17 – FOX Sports Sun, the exclusive regional television partner of the Miami HEAT, begins their extensive coverage of the 2018-19 season with the opening game tonight as the HEAT travel to Orlando to take on the Magic. Coverage kicks off with a special one-hour edition of HEAT Live beginning at 6:00 p.m. The evening will also mark the regular season debut for a pair of new HEAT television analysts.

John Crotty, who for 14 seasons served as the team’s radio analyst, begins his first season as the team’s new television color analyst alongside HEAT original, Eric Reid. A two-part feature detailing Crotty’s career journey in the NBA and as a broadcaster will be part of the evening’s coverage. Former WNBA All-Star, Ruth Riley Hunter, will be making her first appearance in the FOX Sports Studios in Ft. Lauderdale alongside longtime sports anchor, Will Manso, during pre, half and postgame coverage of the team’s 31st season opener.

Veteran HEAT broadcaster Jason Jackson begins his 15th season with the team. The multi-talented host will serve as the team’s courtside reporter and will anchor pre, half and post-game coverage for all home games from the Biscayne Bayside studios.

Riley Hunter will join Jackson during each of the team’s home pre and postgame shows, and is expected to pair at times with her one-time WNBA coach, Ron Rothstein. The HEAT’s original head coach returns for his fifth season as a halftime and post-game studio analyst, providing entertaining and instructive editions of “Ron’s Rewind.” Kristen Hewitt enters her ninth season as a member of the broadcast team and, along with Manso, will contribute as a reporter during the broadcast of several home games.

HEAT fans will continue to enjoy extensive live content before and after every game with expert analysis, post-game press conferences, player interviews and more during HEAT Live. A half hour edition of the show will air before each of the regular season games with an extended post-game edition to return immediately following every broadcast.

Highlights of the 2018-19 FOX Sports Sun schedule include:

Each of the two meetings with Kevin Durant and the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors.

Three of the four contests vs. Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward and the Boston Celtics

All three meetings with their first round playoff opponents from a year ago, the Philadelphia 76ers.

Both games vs. LeBron James and the new look Los Angeles Lakers.

79 of the 82 regular season games for Miami.

The entire regular season will once again be delivered to fans in high definition. FOX Sports Sun HD games will be available to fans in South Florida with HD service from cable and satellite systems offering FOX Sports Sun HD. All regular season games scheduled to be televised on FOX Sports Sun will also be streamed live on the FOX Sports App and FoxSportsGo.com. For a complete listing of channel locations for FOX Sports Sun in your area, please visit FOXSportsFlorida.com.

Spanish-language audio for the games on FOX Sports Sun will be available via secondary audio programming (SAP).