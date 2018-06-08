Filomia Inducted Into IDEA Hall Of Fame

MIAMI, June 8 – The Miami HEAT is proud to announce that Ed Filomia, Senior Director of Broadcast Services, has been inducted into the Information Display & Entertainment (IDEA) Hall of Fame. IDEA is the premier association for professionals in the large-screen, event, and in-game entertainment/presentation industry. Founded in 1982, IDEA’s membership is comprised of the producers, directors, operators and industry vendors for teams, public facilities, and manufacturers worldwide. IDEA encompasses all branches of the sports, entertainment and convention industries, including baseball, basketball, football, hockey, racing, soccer, arenas, convention centers, stadiums, and universities.

Filomia, 53, enters his 21st season with the Miami HEAT in 2018-19 and is a 15-time Emmy Award winner over 27 years of broadcast production. The son of Cuban immigrants, Filomia began his career in 1992 as an intern at FOX’s WSVN Channel 7 and worked his way up the ranks, producing award-winning newscasts and sports shows. In 1995, he joined CBS’s WFOR Channel 4 as executive sports producer and special projects.

In 1997, the HEAT hired Filomia to produce, shoot and edit team content for image branding and game broadcasts. In 1999, he executive produced and directed the production of the first ever HEAT games in Spanish on WJAN América TeVé. Filomia continues to serve as Executive Producer for the Emmy award winning series Inside the HEAT for FOX Sports Sun producing 145 episodes since 2003.

In 2000, Filomia launched the video control room at the new AmericanAirlines Arena where he now serves as Senior Director of Broadcast Services, overseeing the HEAT and AmericanAirlines Arena’s production and broadcast services departments. Among his many accomplishments is the launch of HEATV, the team’s internal media production unit, which has been repeatedly recognized by the NBA and IDEA as one of the best in the sports and entertainment industry. Under Filomia’s leadership, HEATV has won 21 Golden Matrix Awards since 2004, the most by any professional team during that span. IDEA recognizes superior achievement through its annual Golden Matrix Awards, which recognize artistic and technical excellence in the programming of large screen video screens located at stadiums, arenas and other public assembly facilities.

A formal induction ceremony will take place July 18th at the 2018 IDEA Conference to be held in Indianapolis, July 15th through 18th. Filomia will be honored alongside fellow inductees Tim Beach of the Arizona Cardinals and Sergio Lozano of the United Center.