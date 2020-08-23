Tyler Herro Showing Why He’s Not Your Typical Rookie

There’s 3:48 left in the third quarter of Game 3.

The Pacers are fighting for their playoff lives and have cut a 20-point deficit down to nine.

Tyler Herro receives the ball on the left wing with 3.4 seconds remaining on the shot clock as Doug McDermott awaits his next move.

Herro then takes a dribble to his right towards the top of the key, goes behind-the-back to his left hand, takes a dribble towards the elbow, steps back and…splash.

“[With] the shot clock winding down, it’s time to make a play, whether it’s for myself or for a teammate,” Herro said. “I am poised and confident in what I do, so I think whether it’s shot clock winding down in the playoffs or regular season game, I’m going to have the same mentality…and that’s to kill and do what my team needs me to do to help get the W. That’s it.”

In part thanks to that mentality, the HEAT have a commanding 3-0 series lead over Indy in the Eastern Conference First Round.

After scoring 15 points in Games 1 and 2, respectively, Herro followed that up with a playoff career-high 20 points in Game 3. And while he played 9:58 in the fourth quarter rather than the entire period like in the games prior, he still hit a big trey.

Shots like that are the reason why Herro leads all rookies with 16.7 points per game in the playoffs, but it hasn’t been all about scoring. The 20-year-old has also continued to improve as a facilitator off the dribble.

Andre Iguodala, who has grown close with Herro of late, knows that the former Kentucky Wildcat isn’t built like most rookies.

“He has a tighter handle than people think…he’s very confident in his game…he’s a very hard worker. He wants to be great…and that’s something you can’t teach. You can’t teach somebody to have that drive and set really high goals and go at them every day,” Iguodala said. “If he has a mistake, particularly with a part of his game, he’ll actually work on that. You see him with these left-hand passes cross court or right-hand pass under the basket. He had a beautiful one to Gogi [in Game 2], and that’s something he’s worked on…so, I just see a guy who wants to be great, who works at it and has a ton of potential. And we all know what he can do.”

All year long, Herro has shown what he can do in crunch time, as he shot 50 percent in the clutch (five-point game in the last five minutes) during the regular season, which was second among all rookies and second on the team behind Bam Adebayo (minimum of 20 attempts).

As such, Jimmy Butler isn’t surprised at what Herro’s been able to accomplish in the second season.

“That’s who he is. That’s what he does. I can’t say that I’m surprised. I tell him how proud I am of him, but he knows that,” Butler said. “He knows what he’s supposed to do when he’s out there on the floor. He knows what he means to this team, to the organization. He’s going to be here for a very long time, and he knows that. More than anything, the kid just works, and he wants to be coached and he listens, so that’s why he plays so well.”