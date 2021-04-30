VICE Rewind: The 10 Best Moments In VICE

On Jan. 25, 2018, the HEAT started a phenomenon.

That, of course, was VICE.

Across four seasons, Miami released five VICE iterations in all, starting with those HEAT VICE jerseys in 2017-18 and culminating in ViceVersa this season.

As such, there have been plenty, and I mean plenty, of great moments in each uniform. So, why not take a look at some of the best VICE moments below?

Oh wait, there is a little caveat. For this exercise, we’re going to do two moments per uniform (HEAT VICE, Sunset Vice, Vice Nights, ViceWave and ViceVersa). And if you remember anything from the last few years, you know that some guy named Dwyane Wade will be featured on this list.

You can never get enough of D. Wade, right?

Alright, let’s get started.

HEAT VICE

Feb. 9, 2018 – Bam Catches Middleton’s Shot

This game will forever be remembered for Wade’s return and clutch block on Eric Bledsoe with 31 seconds left, but there was another defensive play earlier in the quarter that really stood out.

It started off rather inconspicuously, as Khris Middleton received the ball near midcourt with 5:07 remaining and tried to take advantage in transition.

But Bam Adebayo had other plans.

Middleton didn’t know what hit him.

Feb. 27, 2018 – Wade Beats The Sixers

You don’t really need much analysis or commentary for this one.

With 9:21 left in the fourth, the HEAT found themselves down 10 points to a very tough Sixers squad. Certainly not an impossible deficit to overcome, but not an easy one either.

In any event, Wade took matters into his own hands and dropped 15 points in the final period, including this tough jumper over Ben Simmons to put Miami up for good:

It didn’t take long for Wade to reclaim his house.

Sunset Vice

Dec. 28, 2018 – Bam Dunks All Over The Cavs

Once upon a time, Adebayo was strictly a rim runner.

That’s crazy to think about now that we’ve seen his progression and development and the way he powers Miami’s offense, but the foundation for Adebayo’s motor and drive was built years ago.

That was on full display in this matchup with the Cavs where he threw down four jams.

BAM!

Dec. 30, 2018 – Wade Gets Fancy

This game ultimately didn’t go the HEAT’s way, but Wade dazzled with gorgeous drives to the bucket and led the squad with 21 points.

Above all else, nothing touches this spin past Robert Covington and finish with both Covington and Karl-Anthony Towns in the vicinity.

Father. Prime.

Vice Nights

Feb. 23, 2019 – Bam Posterizes Blake

Ok, so this one was pretty dope.

After racing out to a quick lead and losing it late in the second quarter, Miami rallied to cut the deficit to single digits a few times in the third.

A few guys made some key plays along the way, but all those sequences paled in comparison to the one Adebayo had.

Why you may ask?

Well, because he did this:

And while the Pistons seized control in the fourth and ultimately won the game, that shouldn’t take anything away from just how awesome that dunk was.

Feb. 27, 2019 – “It Just Happened”

I mean, you had to know this one was coming.

Although Wade delivered some awesome moments throughout his “One Last Dance” tour, his game-winner against the Warriors will stand the test of time.

Magic.

ViceWave

Dec. 27, 2019 – Goran Comes Through Against Indy

Goran Dragić is no stranger to the big moment.

Just ask the Pacers.

In this tightly contested affair with 20 lead changes, Dragić proved to be the difference with a game-high nine points in the fourth, including the go-ahead bucket with 6.8 seconds remaining.

His reaction afterward says it all.

Dec. 28, 2019 – Tyler “Does That”

The very next night against the Sixers, there were some more late-game Herroics.

With 1:14 left in the fourth, Joel Embiid hit a three to put Philly up 106-101. Then Jimmy Butler locked in defensively and racked up two steals, one of which led to this:

What a shot.

Miami would go on to win it in overtime.

ViceVersa

Jan. 23, 2021 – Bam Empties The Tank

How you respond to challenges says a lot about your character.

And we all know Adebayo responds to them well.

Heading into this matchup with the Nets, the HEAT were without Butler, Herro and a few others. So, Adebayo took it upon himself to do everything in his power to try and get his team the victory.

And what did that manifest itself into?

A career-high 41 points.

Adebayo’s contribution ultimately wasn’t enough in the end, but that performance will be remembered for quite some time.

Feb. 24, 2021 – Jimmy Takes Over

No matter how many times we witness “Fourth Quarter Jimmy”, it never gets old.

Entering this contest with the Raptors, the HEAT were riding a three-game winning streak. And with Toronto threatening to steal the game in the fourth, Butler made sure the streak would continue.

After the Raptors cut their deficit to two with 5:24 remaining, Butler scored 14 of Miami’s final 16 points to seal the deal.

Talk about a perfect fit.