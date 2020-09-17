5 Best Blocks in HEAT Postseason History

Every now and then, there comes a play that will stick with you forever.

And on Tuesday night, Bam Adebayo provided one with his game-sealing block on Jayson Tatum with 5.1 seconds left in overtime.

“I had to make a play,” Adebayo said. “It’s the playoffs.”

Of course, the former Kentucky Wildcat is not alone in that sentiment.

Over the years, the HEAT have had guys make some remarkable defensive plays when it mattered the most.

In no particular order, let’s get into the five best postseason blocks in franchise history.

June 20, 2006 – Zo Tracks Down The Jet

While the 2006 NBA Finals is remembered for Dwyane Wade’s rise to superstardom and Shaquille O’Neal’s influence, cagey vets such as Alonzo Mourning, Antoine Walker and James Posey also made some noise.

In particular, Mourning racked up a game-high five blocks in the series-clinching Game 6, including this one on Jason Terry in transition:

His reaction after the play shows just how much he wanted it.

June 7, 2011 – Wade Meets Chandler at the Rim

Wade’s performance in the 2011 NBA Finals often gets forgotten due to the end result of the series, but he was incredible.

Over the six-game gauntlet, he averaged 26.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks on 54.6 percent shooting.

Among all his sequences, though, this block on Tyson Chandler at the rim in Game 4 was perhaps his best:

June 9, 2013 – LeBron Denies Splitter

With the HEAT down 1-0 to the Spurs in the 2013 NBA Finals thanks to a clutch shot from Tony Parker, they needed to come out with the proper disposition in Game 2.

After doing just that in a nip-and-tuck first half, Mario Chalmers and LeBron James powered a wild 38-9 run that spanned from midway through the third to early in the fourth.

Amidst the flurry, James came through with the original block heard ‘round the world.

Kinda looks familiar, doesn’t it?

June 18, 2013 – Bosh Seals It

Why, yes, this is the game where Ray Allen hit a pretty big shot.

Seriously, though, Allen wouldn’t have taken that had it not been for Chris Bosh’s monster offensive rebound.

And with the HEAT hanging on in OT, Bosh blocked Danny Green with 1.2 seconds left to win it and force a Game 7.

Two unbelievable blocks in the same series. What a time.

Sept. 15, 2020 – The Block

You’ve heard enough about this one.

Like “The Shot”, it’s worthy of a simple two-word description because everyone knows it’s…

…the Block.