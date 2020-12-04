10 HEAT Games You Can't Miss

It's almost time to get back to it.

Less than eight weeks after playing in Game 6 of the NBA Finals (51 days to be exact), the HEAT started Training Camp on Tuesday.

What offseason?

And while camp has been limited to individual player workouts thus far, the team will tentatively begin group player workouts on Sunday.

From there, Miami will begin its preseason slate at home against the Pelicans on Dec. 14 before traveling to Tampa to face the Raptors four days later. But more importantly, the HEAT now know their regular season schedule since the league released the dockets for all 30 teams on Friday. Well, part of them, anyway.

That’s because things are a little different this time around due to the coronavirus pandemic. For now, all we have is the first half of the schedule, which spans from Dec. 22 – March 4. The All-Star Break begins the next day and runs until March 10, but there will be no formal All-Star Weekend festivities or games like in years past.

After that, teams will play the second half of their schedules from March 11 – May 16 (these stretch of games will be announced at a later date), followed by a play-in tournament consisting of the seventh through tenth seeds in each conference which determines the final two spots on both sides.

As for who plays who throughout the regular season, there will be 42 intraconference games (teams face conference foes three times apiece) and 30 interconference games (teams face squads from the opposite conference twice apiece), for a grand total of 72 games rather than the usual 82. The slate also features limited travel as much as possible, with teams playing the same opponent in the same location quite often.

That happens with the HEAT on seven different occasions in the first half (Dec. 29 & 30 versus the Bucks, Jan. 12 & 14 at the Sixers, Jan. 16 & 18 versus the Pistons, Jan. 20 & 22 at the Raptors in Tampa, Jan. 23 & 25 at the Nets, Feb. 3 & 5 versus the Wizards and Feb. 28 & March 2 versus the Hawks).

So, with that, let's look at the 10 games you can't miss from the first half of the season. (Spoiler alert: you might have already seen a few in that last paragraph.)

Season Opener – Dec. 23 At Magic

Hey look, it’s the Magic to start the season.

Seriously, though, Orlando still has stalwarts Aaron Gordon, Evan Fournier and Nikola Vučević and solid young players in Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac and first round draft pick, Cole Anthony.

Miami won Florida by going 3-1 against the Magic a year ago, so we’ll see what happens this time around.

Sidenote: does Toronto now count in the battle of Florida since they’ll be playing in Tampa for the first half? Why not, right?

Home Opener on Christmas Day – Dec. 25 vs Pelicans (ESPN)

It’s 2015 all over again.

After facing the Magic in Orlando, the HEAT will return home to host the Pelicans on Christmas Day at noon.

While not a high-profile team like the Lakers or Celtics, Stan Van Gundy’s squad still boasts some star power with Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball. Of course, they also traded for Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams in a four-team deal and drafted Kira Lewis Jr. out of Alabama.

Jimmy Butler and Duncan Robinson torched New Orleans in their last matchup on March 6, but Williamson and Jrue Holiday (now in Milwaukee) had the last laugh.

This should be a good one, as Miami tries to improve to 11-2 all-time on the holiday.

Other matchups during first half: March 4 in New Orleans (TNT).

The Reigning MVP – Dec. 29 vs Bucks (TNT)

As mentioned above, the Bucks made some moves in the offseason and acquired Holiday via trade in addition to signing D.J. Augustin, Torrey Craig, Bryn Forbes and Bobby Portis, among others.

But still, this team is all about the reigning MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo. You may remember how the HEAT used multiple defensive schemes and players to limit the Greek Freak in the Conference Semifinals before he, unfortunately, went down with an ankle injury.

And now, with Jae Crowder in Phoenix, Bam Adebayo will likely be key in stopping Antetokounmpo along with newcomer Moe Harkless.

Other matchups during first half: Dec. 30 in Miami (NBA TV).

New Year’s Day – Jan. 1 at Mavs

It’s always a party when Goran Dragić and Luka Dončić get together, so it’s only right that their teams meet on New Year’s Day.

Following a historic offensive season, Dallas made some changes to its rotation, adding Wes Iwundu in free agency and trading for former HEATers, Josh Richardson and James Johnson.

Miami went 2-0 against the Mavs a year ago thanks to Butler and Adebayo’s brilliance, but this will be a different challenge.

However, the HEAT are 6-1 all-time on New Year’s Day, with one of those wins coming in 2016 against the Mavs.

Funny how things work out sometimes.

A Familiar Foe – Jan. 6 vs Celtics (ESPN)

The tough matchups just keep on coming, as Boston comes to town shortly after Miami has to deal with Milwaukee two nights in a row and Dallas on the road.

It’s the HEAT and Celtics, so you know what to expect here: top-notch competition between two elite teams in the conference.

Adebayo did his thing against Boston in last year’s Conference Finals, but the Celtics bolstered their frontcourt with the addition of Tristan Thompson. And then you still have to deal with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker (if he has returned to the court) and newcomer veteran guard, Jeff Teague.

That said, Avery Bradley, one of the better perimeter defenders in the league, should be up to the challenge against the team that he spent his first seven seasons with.

Other matchups during first half: Jan. 10 in Boston (NBA TV).

A Rival Under New Leadership – Jan. 12 at Sixers

With Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers now at the helm, the Sixers look pretty different than they did a year ago.

Sure, they still have Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, and a lot rides on those two, but they also added Seth Curry and Dwight Howard to the mix. What’s more, Philly accumulated a slew of players in the draft, including Tyrese Maxey out of Kentucky.

Above all else, though, it’ll be fun to watch Butler guard Simmons and try and limit the Aussie as much as possible in the open court.

Other matchups during first half: Jan. 14 in Philly (TNT).

MLK Day – Jan. 18 vs Pistons

For the fourth straight season, Miami will be in action on MLK Day when it hosts the Pistons.

And even though the actual matchup with the Pistons should be intriguing given all the new faces on the team, especially Jerami Grant, the main reason to catch this game is due to it being on MLK Day.

With the continued fight for social justice and equality, the league and its players take the holiday very seriously. And at the end of the day, it’s all about creating more awareness around these issues, eliminating systemic racism and trying to find solutions.

Other matchups during first half: Jan. 16 in Miami.

KD & Kyrie Byke – Jan. 23 at Nets (NBA TV)

So…the Nets have the potential to be really good.

Not only does Steve Nash’s squad have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving returning from injury, but they also possess a strong supporting cast who made noise last season in Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen and Joe Harris.

Talk about some firepower.

Butler always kicks things into high gear against elite competition, so this should be a fun one between the reigning Conference Champs and New York’s team.

Other matchups during first half: Jan. 25 in Brooklyn (NBA TV).

Fun Guy – Jan. 28 vs Clippers (TNT)

The Clippers may have underperformed in last year’s playoffs, but that doesn’t mean they’re not a supremely talented team. They still have Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, after all.

And yes, they lost Montrezl Harrell, however they added Serge Ibaka and Nicolas Batum, among others.

Oh yeah, and former HEAT Assistant Coach Dan Craig is there.

All respect.

Other matchups during first half: Feb. 15 in L.A. (NBA TV).

NBA Finals Rematch – Feb. 20 at Lakers (ABC)

I mean, you had to know this one was going to be on here.

Butler, Adebayo, Tyler Herro and company versus LeBron James, Anthony Davis and a reloaded roster of newcomers in Harrell, Marc Gasol, Wesley Matthews and Dennis Schröder.

Enough said.

Fast Facts

Back-to-Backs 5 Multi-Day Breaks 3 Longest Homestand (Teams) 6 games from Jan. 27 – Feb. 5 (DEN, LAC, SAC, CHA, WAS, WAS) Longest Road Trip (Teams) 7 games from Feb. 11 – Feb. 22 (HOU, UTA, LAC, GSW, SAC, LAL, OKC) National TV Games 16

See the full first half schedule here.

Photos courtesy of NBAE/Getty Images