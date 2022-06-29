ESPN Announces Nominees for the 2022 Sports Humanitarian Awards

The eighth annual Sports Humanitarian Awards is a celebration of the impact made by athletes, teams and sports industry professionals who are using sports to make a difference in their communities and throughout the world. This year, the Sports Humanitarian Awards will combine with The 2022 ESPYS for a week of inspirational programming that showcases service, character and achievement in sports. The ESPYS will air live on ABC on July 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

This full list of Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Finalists include:

Denver Broncos

Miami HEAT

Pittsburgh Penguins

Seattle Storm

The Sports Humanitarian Awards will feature honorees as part of The 2022 ESPYS including the recipients of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award and the League Humanitarian Leadership Award. Additional Sports Humanitarian Awards will be presented across ESPN platforms in the week leading up to The ESPYS.

Multiple sports leagues and governing bodies including MLS, MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, UFC, USTA, WNBA and WWE are sponsors of the Sports Humanitarian Awards and have nominated athletes and teams who are transforming lives and uplifting communities. The Awards will once again benefit the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund at the V Foundation for Cancer Research.