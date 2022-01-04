Erik Spoelstra Wins December Coach Of The Month
Erik Spoelstra has won the NBA's Coach of the Month award for December. Here's what the often-shorthanded Miami HEAT accomplished in their 15 games.
-Record: 10-5
-Clutch Record 5-1
-Seven Road Games (4-3), Eight Home Games (6-2)
-One five-game winning streak
Fundamentals
-No. 13 Offensive Rating (111.7)
-No. 8 Defensive Rating (109.0)\
-No. 10 Net Rating (+2.7)
-No. 2 Assist % (68.4)
-No. 6 True Shooting % (57.6)
-Notable Victories: Milwaukee, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington
Missed Games (Due To Injuries or Health and Safety Protocols)
-Bam Adebayo 15
-Markieff Morris: 15
-Victor Oladipo: 15
-Jimmy Butler: 11
-Caleb Martin: 7
-P.J. Tucker: 5
-Tyler Herro: 3
-Dewayne Dedmon: 3
-Kyle Lowry: 2
-Max Strus: 2
-Udonis Haslem: 2
-Duncan Robinson: 1
-Gabe Vincent: 1
-KZ Okpala: 1
-Marcus Garrett: 1
-Total Missed Games From Full-Time Roster Players: 84
-Miami’s 229 made three-pointers were a franchise-high for any single month, blowing away the previous record (199). They tied the franchise-high for threes in a single game twice (22, vs. Milwaukee and vs. Indiana), and hit at least 18 threes five times.
-Kyle Lowry averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 assists, while Jimmy Butler posted a career-high 15 assists against Washington.
-As replacements for players in health and safety protocols, the following players were signed to 10-Day contracts: Zylan Cheatham, Kyle Guy, Chris Silva, Haywood Highsmith, Nik Stauskas and Aric Holman
-On December 31 in Houston, Kyle Guy tied or surpassed career-highs in points (17), threes (4), twos (3) and steals (3). In that same game, Haywood Highsmith scored a career-high nine points on a career-high three triples.
-Gabe Vincent scored a career-high 26 points against Philadelphia, including the go-ahead three in the final minutes, then topped that total with 27 the next game against Orlando. Max Strus also set a career high against the Magic with 32 on 8-of-11 shooting from deep.
-Miami took 32 charges as a team in December, more than twice as many as the next team (Denver, 13).
-With Miami’s 119-112 victory over Washington, Spoelstra passed Doug Moe (628) and moved into sole possession of 25th place on the NBA coaches all-time regular season wins list. Spoelstra currently has recorded 630 wins and trails Chuck Daly by eight for No. 24.
