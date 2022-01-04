Erik Spoelstra Wins December Coach Of The Month

Erik Spoelstra has won the NBA's Coach of the Month award for December. Here's what the often-shorthanded Miami HEAT accomplished in their 15 games.

-Record: 10-5

-Clutch Record 5-1

-Seven Road Games (4-3), Eight Home Games (6-2)

-One five-game winning streak

Fundamentals

-No. 13 Offensive Rating (111.7)

-No. 8 Defensive Rating (109.0)\

-No. 10 Net Rating (+2.7)

-No. 2 Assist % (68.4)

-No. 6 True Shooting % (57.6)

-Notable Victories: Milwaukee, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington

Missed Games (Due To Injuries or Health and Safety Protocols)

-Bam Adebayo 15

-Markieff Morris: 15

-Victor Oladipo: 15

-Jimmy Butler: 11

-Caleb Martin: 7

-P.J. Tucker: 5

-Tyler Herro: 3

-Dewayne Dedmon: 3

-Kyle Lowry: 2

-Max Strus: 2

-Udonis Haslem: 2

-Duncan Robinson: 1

-Gabe Vincent: 1

-KZ Okpala: 1

-Marcus Garrett: 1

-Total Missed Games From Full-Time Roster Players: 84

-Miami’s 229 made three-pointers were a franchise-high for any single month, blowing away the previous record (199). They tied the franchise-high for threes in a single game twice (22, vs. Milwaukee and vs. Indiana), and hit at least 18 threes five times.

-Kyle Lowry averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 assists, while Jimmy Butler posted a career-high 15 assists against Washington.

-As replacements for players in health and safety protocols, the following players were signed to 10-Day contracts: Zylan Cheatham, Kyle Guy, Chris Silva, Haywood Highsmith, Nik Stauskas and Aric Holman

-On December 31 in Houston, Kyle Guy tied or surpassed career-highs in points (17), threes (4), twos (3) and steals (3). In that same game, Haywood Highsmith scored a career-high nine points on a career-high three triples.

-Gabe Vincent scored a career-high 26 points against Philadelphia, including the go-ahead three in the final minutes, then topped that total with 27 the next game against Orlando. Max Strus also set a career high against the Magic with 32 on 8-of-11 shooting from deep.

-Miami took 32 charges as a team in December, more than twice as many as the next team (Denver, 13).

-With Miami’s 119-112 victory over Washington, Spoelstra passed Doug Moe (628) and moved into sole possession of 25th place on the NBA coaches all-time regular season wins list. Spoelstra currently has recorded 630 wins and trails Chuck Daly by eight for No. 24.