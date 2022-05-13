EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS TICKETS TO GO ON SALE MAY 13TH

Your Miami HEAT announced today that individual game tickets for the Eastern Conference Finals home games of the 2022 White Hot HEAT Playoffs will go on sale to the general public Friday, May 13th at 4:00 p.m.

The Eastern Conference Finals will be played on:

May 15, 17, 21, 23, 25, 27, 29 if the BOS-MIL and PHX-DAL series both finish in six games

May 17, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27, 29 if either of those series finish in seven games

Once tickets go on sale, there will be a four-ticket limit per household, per game. Individual game ticket inventory is limited, and tickets are expected to sell quickly. Fans can purchase tickets online at HEAT.com/tickets and Ticketmaster.com.

During the on-sale, fans will be able to purchase Home Games 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Home Games 3 and 4 will only be played if necessary. Fans who have purchased tickets for any unplayed games will be automatically issued a refund by Ticketmaster, including fees (except UPS and retail pickup fees). If fans purchase tickets at a retail location, they can secure a refund by returning tickets for unplayed games at the same retail location where the tickets were originally purchased.

American Express® Card Members get early access to tickets before the general public on Friday, May 13th at 12 p.m. To purchase during this presale, fans must use an American Express® Card to purchase. No password is required.

All Miami HEAT home playoff games will be mobile-only entry. HEAT fans may access their individual playoff tickets via the Miami HEAT App, Ticketmaster.com and/or the Ticketmaster App on a smartphone in order gain entry to FTX Arena. For more information, please visit HEAT.com/app.

HEAT fans who want to be the first to know about playoff ticket sales information and have an opportunity to purchase tickets before the May 13th general public on-sale can sign up to receive news and offers via HEAT.com/playoffinfo.