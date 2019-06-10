Dwyane Wade Selected As 2018-19 Magic Johnson Award Winner

MIAMI, June 10 – The Pro Basketball Writers Association announced that Dwyane Wade has been selected as the 2018-19 Magic Johnson Award winner. The award is presented annually by the Pro Basketball Writers Association to a player who best combines excellence on the basketball court with cooperation and dignity in dealing with the media and the public. This marks Wade’s first Magic Johnson Award honor and the second by a player with the HEAT, joining Shane Battier (2012-13). Wade was selected out of five finalists for the honor, including Bradley Beal, Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green and Nikola Vucevic.

Wade, a three-time NBA Champion with the HEAT, played 15 seasons in Miami, appearing in 948 regular season games (847 starts) averaging 22.7 points, 5.6 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 1.57 steals and 34.7 minutes while shooting 48.3 percent from the field. The 13-time NBA All-Star is the HEAT’s all-time leader in points (21,556), assists (5,310), steals (1,492), field goals made (7,842), free throws made (5,391), double-figure scoring efforts (888), games played, starts and minutes played (32,912). He also ranks among the HEAT’s all-time leaders in scoring average (2nd), blocks (2nd, 812), defensive rebounds (2nd, 3,326), total rebounds (4th, 4,482), three-point field goals made (5th, 481), offensive rebounds (5th, 1,156), double-doubles (5th, 126) and field goal percentage (8th).