Player Spotlight: Dwyane Wade (3/18/19)

With the HEAT continuing their playoff push this past week, Dwyane Wade laid it all on the line and made plays when it mattered most.

The raw numbers won’t jump off the page (12.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game during that span), but his veteran acumen proved to be the difference more often than not. Then again, his 12 points in the fourth quarter against the Hornets on Sunday and team-best 84.2 defensive rating over the past three games was rather impressive.

Take a look back at some of Wade’s best highlights from his recent flurry in the video below: