Player Spotlight: Dwyane Wade (2/25/19)

After doing his thing over All-Star Weekend, Dwyane Wade continued to provide a spark off the bench for Miami during the past two games.

Not only did he attack the basket relentlessly and finish plays inside this past week, but he also set up his teammates with some remarkable feeds. In fact, he led the HEAT with a 30.3 assist percentage to go along with 17.0 points and 5.0 assists per game during that span. Oh yeah, he also racked up two steals and two blocks for good measure.

In other words, D. Wade was D. Wade.

Check out some of his best highlights from his recent flurry in the video below: