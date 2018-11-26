Player Spotlight: Dwyane Wade (11/26/18)

After missing seven games due to the birth of his daughter, Dwyane Wade came back in a big way this past week.

How so?

Well, Wade led Miami with a 27.8 assist percentage and ranked second on the squad with a 56.9 true shooting percentage over the past three outings. In particular, the 36-year-old vet did his thing off the bounce and fared quite well from less than eight feet out where he shot 9-of-15 from the field.

All told, Wade’s best outing came on Sunday against the Raptors in a vintage performance. Not only were his 35 points the most for a player off the bench in franchise history, but they were also the most by any HEAT player this season.

Simply put, it was yet another memorable game in a Hall of Fame career filled with them.

Take a look back at some of Wade’s best highlights from this past week in the video below: