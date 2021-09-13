Get Ready for Dua Lipa at FTX Arena!

The queen herself is bringing her Future Nostalgia Tour 2022 to Miami on February 9 and you're not going to want to miss this. Before tickets go on sale Friday, September 17th we've pulled some cool facts about the superstar to get you ready for the greatest show ever!

1. Dua Lipa, Basketball Star?

Rumor has it that Dua used to play basketball back in the day! "I thought it would help me grow but it didn't," she says. "The second I quit, I did grow!" Check out her Billboard interview here where she talks about being a baller.

2. Tatted Up

We love a good palm tree here in Miami. This tattoo is such a mood.

3. 305 Love

Did you know? Dua's "New Rules" music video was filmed in Miami Beach at The Confidante!

4. Cool Name Alert

This isn't just a stage name. Dua Lipa is her real name, and it means "love" in Albanian. We know a thing or two about cool names. Bam Adebayo was given the name "Bam" after he and his mother were watching The Flintstones!

5. ViceNights Vibes

We're feeling all the VICE vibes with Dua's new tour, Future Nostalgia. Mark your calendars, you're not going to want to miss this one. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 17 at 12pm!