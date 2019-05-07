Join us for the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery Party on Tuesday, May 14 from 7-9pm at the AmericanAirlines Arena.

Watch the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery on HEATv

An appearance from HEAT player Bam Adebayo

First 500 fans will receive a Draft Lottery Party t-shirt and a Miami HEAT Draft Lottery commemorative ping pong ball

Giveaways, contests and exclusive photo opportunities with the Miami HEAT Entertainment Team

In addition, fans can also participate in the “Select-A-Seat” event, which will be taking place during the party. During this event, fans who are interested in purchasing 2019-2020 HEAT Season Tickets have the opportunity to view and sit in available seats and speak to sales representatives.

Admission is free and free parking will be provided in the P2 garage while space is available. Please complete this form to RSVP.

For questions or more information, please contact us at 786-777-HOOP.