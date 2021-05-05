Dogs of the HEAT: Feat. Rosie Spoelstra
Meet Coach Spo’s adorable pup, Rosie
From Nikki Spoelstra
“We adopted Rosie in 2016, when she was just a puppy. Rosie had been found discarded in a grocery bag on the side of the road. When Jenna Green asked if we were interested in adopting her, I convinced Erik to let us “babysit” her for the weekend. The rest is history.”
“Rosie is a spirited little dog with horrible breath and a sweet, magnetic personality. She lovingly tolerates our toddler sons and brings us all so much joy. Dogs have great emotional intelligence, and Rosie is always there for us throughout the long season, offering comfort after tough games and helping celebrate the wins. We feel so lucky to have her in our lives.”
