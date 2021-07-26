DJ Irie’s “Offseason Vibes” Playlist

It may be the offseason, but if you know Irie, our official Miami HEAT DJ, you know he has the jams going nonstop. Check out his list of the top songs you need to add to your playlist ASAP.

Summer’s Not Ready – Flo Rida feat, INNA & Timmy Trumpet

Peaches - Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Whoopty – CJ

Dákiti - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

Girl Like Me – Black Eyed Peas feat. Shakira

Head & Heart – Joel Corry feat. MNEK

Time Today – Moneybagg Yo

Business – Tiesto

What’s Next – Drake