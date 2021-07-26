DJ Irie’s “Offseason Vibes” Playlist
It may be the offseason, but if you know Irie, our official Miami HEAT DJ, you know he has the jams going nonstop. Check out his list of the top songs you need to add to your playlist ASAP.
Summer’s Not Ready – Flo Rida feat, INNA & Timmy Trumpet
Peaches - Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Whoopty – CJ
Dákiti - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
Girl Like Me – Black Eyed Peas feat. Shakira
Head & Heart – Joel Corry feat. MNEK
Time Today – Moneybagg Yo
Business – Tiesto
What’s Next – Drake
