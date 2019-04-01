Player Spotlight: Dion Waiters (4/1/19)

With a number of key contributors out this past week, Dion Waiters stepped up and helped Miami forge ahead in its quest for a playoff berth.

In fact, Waiters led the HEAT with 23.7 points per game on a true shooting percentage of 59.4 over the past three contests. And while the 27-year-old did a lot of damage from deep during that span, he also got to the basket with ease and finished plays at the rim. All told, the former Syracuse star shot 66.7 percent (10-of-15) from the restricted area over that time frame.

Take a look back at some of Waiters’ best plays from his recent flurry in the video below: