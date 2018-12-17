Player Spotlight: Derrick Jones Jr. (12/17/18)

Although Derrick Jones Jr. lived up to his “Airplane Mode” nickname this past week, he did so much more to impact winning for the HEAT.

Above all else, Jones Jr. wreaked havoc on the defensive end and proved to be an absolute menace for the opposition when Erik Spoelstra went to zone defense at times. In fact, Miami gave up just 98 points per 100 possessions with Jones Jr. on the floor over the past four games. Additionally, the 21-year-old led the team with a 64.6 true shooting percentage, a plus-19 rating, 12 offensive rebounds and 10 steals during that time span.

But to truly understand how much he stepped up, you have to consider that he set a career high in every game Miami played this past week. Yes, every game.

Jones Jr. recorded career bests in rebounds and blocks against the Lakers (14, three), field goals made against the Grizzlies (six), steals against the Jazz (five) and offensive rebounds against the Pelicans (five).

It really doesn’t get much better than that.

Take a look back at Jones Jr.’s highlights from all of those games in the video below: