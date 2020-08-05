Cup of Joe Presented by Café Bustelo: A New Look in the Bubble

When we last met in this space, we were talking about…practice.

Well, actually, we were talking about scrimmages, but they might as well have been practices compared to these seeding games.

After dispatching the Nuggets in their first seeding game on Saturday, the HEAT completed an intense back-to-back set against the Raptors and Celtics.

And while Miami has kept up its winning ways thus far, there’s been a change to the starting lineup.

Jae in the Fray

Simply put, Jae Crowder is a HEAT guy.

From the very moment he made his debut in early February, it was evident that his mentality and style of play just fit the team perfectly.

So, after coming off the bench in 12 of his first 13 games with Miami, Crowder was named a starter versus Denver, and has been there ever since.

Not only was his knack for spacing the floor and hitting timely shots a big reason for the move, but also his ability to switch on defense.

That versatility has stood out to Duncan Robinson since day one.

“He’s really like a Swiss Army Knife for us, and he’s been that ever since we got him,” Robinson said. “Just his versatility on offense and on defense, the ability to switch multiple positions and muck things up defensively and then also dribble, pass and shoot on offense. He’s an incredibly unselfish player. He’d be a great addition to any unit, so we felt like with adding him to that group, it was going to be plug and play, and that’s what it was.”

Thus far in the bubble, Crowder has continued to make an impact on both ends, as he helped the HEAT pull away from the Nuggets with nine points in the third quarter, led all players with 10 points in the fourth against the Raptors and did his thing defensively at the top of the zone in Tuesday’s victory over the Celtics.

Swiss Army Knife indeed.

More of the Same From Bam

All season long, we’ve seen Bam Adebayo blossom into a bonafide star.

And part of being a star is bouncing back and responding to adversity.

After not playing up to his standards against Toronto on Monday, Adebayo noted that he lost sleep over his performance.

Then he responded with a 21-point, 12-rebound double-double on Tuesday versus Boston, in which he made up for the absence of Jimmy Butler and took advantage of smaller guys covering him. As a result, he set a career-high with 18 attempted free throws.

Erik Spoelstra knew he could trust his All-Star big man.

“We wanted to get the ball in our All-Star’s hands since Jimmy was out and have him either facilitate or put pressure on their defense,” Spoelstra said. “Our shooters were running all over the place and creating triggers and openings, but you need somewhere where the ball can just settle, and you know that you can get something solid on that possession. And that’s who Bam is for us, particularly with Jimmy out. Whether we’re getting him in the post or the high-post quite a bit and then a few times on the pick-and-rolls, but he was just really, really aggressive. It was fitting that he had that possession-saving block at the end and 50-50 rebound.”

Speaking of defense, Adebayo sure had some tough covers in Nikola Jokić, Pascal Siakam and Jaylen Brown this past week.

That didn’t deter him one bit, though.

“He should be considered as an All-Defensive player. Whenever our defense is good, he’s the anchor of it,” Spoelstra said.

Post All-Star Break Kelly>>

So…“Bubble Kelly” has been turning a lot of heads recently.

I mean, whenever you score 20 points in a fourth quarter…

…and accomplish something that only Dwyane Wade has done for the franchise, that’s warranted.

But really, Olynyk has been balling out since the All-Star Break.

Over the past 14 games, KO has posted a team-best (and it’s not that close) 75.7 true shooting percentage, which is a metric that takes into account free throws, two-point field goals and three-point field goals. As such, Miami has outscored the opposition by 12.8 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor during that span.

It’s not all about shooting, though, as Olynyk can also facilitate for his teammates much like Adebayo. That was clear from his game-high eight assists against Boston, three of which went to Robinson.

“He’s so skilled. Offensively, he’s a nightmare just because he can do so many different things. He’s creative and has such a great feel for the game,” Robinson said. “When we play through him, we tend to do really well because he’s unselfish, makes the right play, and he can also score and hurt you in a variety of ways.”

Odds & Ends

-One thing that hurt Miami on Monday was its lack of execution on the offensive end.

And since the Raptors had success switching and flattening out the HEAT, the Celtics tried to do the same. But like Adebayo, the team as a whole learned from it and bounced back in a major way.

That didn’t surprise Coach Spo.

“That’s been a quality of our group the entire season, just to continue to persevere, try to get better [and] learn from games, whether we win or lose,” Spoelstra said. “It was a tough loss [against the Raptors], but we got right back to work in our team meeting and walkthrough this morning to prep. And a lot of guys stepped up.”

Naturally, Robinson was among them.

The 26-year-old made amends for not being as aggressive as he could have versus Toronto and put Boston away with back-to-back treys down the stretch…

…and a huge offensive rebound that ultimately led to two free throws.

Among all else, Robinson credited his teammates and the coaching staff for his improved play.

“I give a lot of credit to my teammates [and] coaching staff [for] just putting me in situations to be successful [and] seeking me out,” Robinson said. “I have to be aggressive…even if it’s making a hard cut or coming off a screen hard just to sacrifice and get somebody else open. I can’t just stand. I can’t be a spectator. I have to continue to…move around, put stress on defenses, whether I’m making shots or not, and just continue to be aggressive.”

-Off the court, the HEAT have continued to be aggressive in their support of the Black Lives Matter movement. On July 30, the organization unveiled its Black Lives Matter Collection of Court Culture Apparel, with profits from all the shirts going to three organizations that directly serve the Black community in Black Girls CODE, Health in the Hood and Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.

You know who’ll be rocking the collection all around the bubble?

Tyler Herro, of course.

“It’s great to see our organization and our staff…really push the movement. We really do care about this, and we feel like we have a platform to be able to speak up and continue what’s going on,” Herro said. “So, I’m excited to be able to wear those shirts to games and just around the hotel, just to help spread the movement.”

