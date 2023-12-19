Coup's Takeaways: Wolves Come Back, Anthony Edwards Seals The Win As Herro And Adebayo Return

1. A change of pace from recent weeks as tonight Miami came a couple steps closer to getting whole, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo returning to the lineup while Kyle Lowry was out for the evening, and they welcomed the team with the No. 1 record in the Western Conference in the Minnesota Timberwolves.

If you were a follower of the Timberwolves you might have been scratching your head for much of the early going. Neither team could get much of anything to fall at the open, Miami going back to a starting lineup featuring Kevin Love next to Adebayo, but once the HEAT got a few Tyler Herro floaters to fall and the Wolves couldn’t stop throwing the ball all over the place, it was another lopsided early score – by the time it was 33-22 Minnesota already had seven turnovers and zero threes. A couple minutes into the second, after strangely choosing to leave Duncan Robinson wide open one pass away, Minnesota found themselves down, 45-28, before they rallied a bit for a 66-54 halftime deficit on the strength of 11 makes at the rim. Miami may not have been able to take full credit for Minnesota’s offensive shenanigans – Adebayo was everywhere but some defenders had the ball landing in their laps as the Wolves failed to finish some easy ones – but that’s not to their detriment. The HEAT looked exactly like they should look with all their horses available and forcing turnovers (eight steals in the first half) is what they’re designed to do.

Everyone was on their game in the third, Miami holding a double-digit lead until Minnesota closed within four, taking advantage in the paint when Adebayo went to the bench. Were it not for a couple heroic Anthony Edwards shots, the lead would have stretched back out to double digits, but Miami had to settle for being up six after scoring 17 in the period.

All tied up with nine minutes to play, Wolves up three a possession later after a Mike Conley hit in transition. A couple threes put Miami back out in front briefly, but Minnesota – cleaning up their turnover act significantly down the stretch – was forcing tough shots in the half-court and the grind was on for another clutch one. Wonderful back-and-forth basketball to close, the sort you hope to see just once a week, shot for shot, make for make, including one short Adebayo jumper that hit the rim four time before falling. Still, Miami down three with one shot clock to go, Butler (15 points on 12 shots) missed a quick three and Gobert put in a free throw and eventually the HEAT were down four with 4.7 to go. Wolves win, 112-108, after a 35-25 fourth quarter in one of the better games of the season.

2. Some nights, you just have to tip your cap to the best player on the other side. While Miami’s defense looks worlds more active and dangerous in the passing and driving lanes, with Adebayo covering up every loose thread he could reasonably find, and they only allowed 116.7 per 100, Anthony Edwards finished the game as a star should, scoring 10 in the fourth and 32 on 25 shots overall – seven of his misses were from three – with a mix of interior (9-of-10 in the paint) and outside usage.

Perhaps what was most impressive about Edward’s night was how smart he was with when and where he attacked, unless the shot clock demanded he create something. On a couple of possessions he drew Adebayo (22 points on 22 shots) on the switch and was wise enough to pass out, never forcing the bad matchup outside of a third quarter possession or two where he and Adebayo went back and forth out of sheer competition. Instead, Edwards kept the ball moving, kept getting downhill and found the seams to get to the rim when he could. Yes, there were some star shots, pull-up threes and tough, contested jumpers included a fadeaway down the stretch that dropped in off the glass, but they were the shots any team needs to close a game. The HEAT had their threes falling down the stretch to keep them in it, but between Edwards and Mike Conley managing the half-court Minnesota kept finding a way to answer back.

3. While the offense has mostly chugged along at a fine rate over the past month, aided a bit by outstanding shooting up and down the roster, Herro’s return (25 points on 18 shots) coming against a very strong defensive group gave him the opportunity to show just how important his shot creation is. With Rudy Gobert sitting back around the rim and plenty of length in Minnesota’s perimeter core, converting on non-rim two pointers is just as key as it is against a team like Milwaukee. Herro takes a lot of pride in being able to punish drop coverage and he did so almost immediately, dropping in one giant-killing floater after another over the top of Gobert. With the threat of Herro’s pull-up jumper forcing defenders to chase him over the top of screens, that space is almost always available for Herro to approach. Anytime the middle defender played up on either Herro or Duncan Robinson’s drive to prevent the floater, the lob to Adebayo was right there behind them.