Coup's Takeaways: Wizards Catch Fire In The Fourth As HEAT Comeback Bid Falls Short

1. If you were looking for the beautiful game this Sunday evening, you weren’t going to find it in this one.

The Washington Wizards have been officially eliminated from the postseason race, but for a team that has ranked at the bottom of the league defensively all season and was missing it’s two primary centers tonight they came out with a defensive focus that had Miami a bit out of sorts for stretches. Washington wasn’t exactly sorted on their own offensive end, either, with both teams combining for 18 first-half turnovers, which led to a bit of a slog in the early going, Miami missing at the rim and the free-throw line while Washington struggled from the perimeter. Still, the HEAT were able to get enough via Bam Adebayo offensive rebounds and Terry Rozier drives to push out to a double-digit lead in the second quarter only for Washington to come back – transition offense, the occasional three, a ton of matchup hunting on the perimeter – and make it a three-point game. That lead was back to six before the break, but those who sought inspiration were left waiting.

Fewer mistakes, a little more flow to the offense in the third, Rozier and Adebayo working the side pick-and-roll to Washington’s detriment, but the Wizards were still hitting enough shots to hang around. Even with Jimmy Butler (23 points on 20 shots) working his way to the rim so, too, did Kuzma, who also worked his way to the line with early, determined drives. Miami by just one entering the fourth having assisted on just half of their makes while Washington’s three-point volume, even on lower efficiency, kept them close.

More mintues for Nikola Jovic as the backup five with Kevin Love still out, Jovic taking advantage of the floor spacing for a couple of strong drives, but more Kuzma early in the fourth gave Washington a one-point lead with eight to play, a transition pull-up three following up a couple of interior scores. Washington found their threes at that point, hitting more in a span of a couple minutes than they had in earlier quarters, putting them up five with four and a half to play, seven on another pair of Kuzma free throws and ten, with two to play, on another Kuzma three even as Duncan Robinson hit a pair from the corners. Miami was on the precipice, but quickly on the comeback trail as Washington killed clock against the zone, the deficit down to four with just over a minute left after Butler reached the line, then two with 30 seconds to go after a Butler tip-in on a wild sequence of offensive rebounds.

For as much as Kuzma had hurt Miami, he also gave them a chance with a traveling violation and an offensive foul in the closing minutes as Washington failed to score after going up 110-100. Miami had the ball, down two with the shot clock off, but solid looks for Robinson and Butler bounced off and Washington took it, 110-108.

2. Washington may not have a ton to play for, but they’re clearly still playing hard and the longer you let a team playing hard hang around the more susceptible you are to the variance of the game down the stretch. Variance came back to bite Miami in a big way tonight as Washington shot 6-of-9 from three in the fourth while the HEAT shot 3-of-14 from the same distance. You give Corey Kispert (22 points on 8-of-15 shooting) credit for setting screens all night as Washington ran their small-ball lineups, Deni Avdija for hitting his first three of the night right in front of Miami’s bench and to the always low-turnover Tyus Jones for managing Miami’s press in those closing minutes, making sure the clock drained even though Washington wasn’t scoring. But in the end, even with those two mistakes, this came down to Kuzma making plays, including a contested three from the left wing in a go-nowhere possession, while Miami struggled to finish at the rim – Washington wasn’t quite collapsing the same as the Thunder the other night, but they brought enough help to clog things up at the right times – 20-of-38 in all (52.6 percent) and 4-of-10 in the fourth. The Wizards aren’t going to win any awards for offensive process, for the game or the final period, but as the HEAT have learned so many times throughout the years, you play hard and stick to your defense long enough, you’ll often be rewarded with the shots you need to give yourself a chance.