Coup's Takeaways: Shorthanded Warriors Absorb HEAT’s Third Quarter Comeback, Ride 37 Points In Fourth To Win

1. The Warriors are the rare contending team – you could say the HEAT are one of the few others – that actually has a second, youthful team underneath all of their seasoned veterans. So even without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, they still had Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, Damion Lee and Andrew Wiggins to form a cohesive unit. It wasn’t too surprising that they were making a game of this, even on a back-to-back, and had things tied, 50-50, at the half.

What was surprising was when the Warriors went up 69-50 early in the third quarter, especially considering the two banked-in threes that helped them get there. That deficit caused a change in the rotation, as Bam Adebayo waved off subs went they were at the table with about four minutes to play in the third and the starters stayed in for the entire period, riding P.J Tucker floaters, Kyle Lowry threes and Adebayo dunks all the way back within one point before the fourth. That felt like the point that the HEAT’s talent was going to win out, but credit the Warriors for staying right there, leading by 10 with just over four minutes to play and taking the victory, 118-104. Miami was simply never able to put together enough offense inside the arc (14-of-36 from three) outside of that third-quarter run, and the Warriors played a composed game well beyond their experience level, with some incredible shot making (30 points on 18 shots for Poole, four players with at least 20, an Offensive Rating of 129.7) to boot.

2. One of Kyle Lowry’s best games of the season, without question. As Miami’s halfcourt offense struggled in the first half, his 13 points, including a quick four before the first half expired and three triples, was what kept the HEAT afloat. It wasn’t anything we hadn’t seen before from Lowry – floaters in the paint, pull-up threes in the shooting pocket – there was just more of it. He finished with 26 points on 14 shots with nine assists, and while Adebayo (25 points) and Jimmy Butler (20) helped shoulder the load, it was Lowry who was pulling the offense out of the mud as much as he possibly could.

Also worth a small note that without Tyler Herro, Erik Spoelstra closed with Victor Oladipo at shooting guard, but Miami’s bench was outscored 42-13. Not the usual advantage they carry in that column.

3. While we wouldn’t go so far as to say this was a playoff level gameplan from the Warriors, they executed a number of HEAT-specific items that you don’t always see from teams playing on the second night of a back-to-back in Miami. They glued a defender to Duncan Robinson off the ball. They sagged off Jimmy Butler more aggressively than most, to the point that Butler took two early threes (both of which he hit). They switched Miami’s off-ball actions with their switchable defenders and when the HEAT were able to get downhill, the Warriors made sure to keep their hands up and not foul.

The HEAT’s three-point shooting and some pick-six steals carried their offense for a time, but in the halfcourt – without the services of Tyler Herro for the evening – they weren’t able to get much at all going in the middle of the floor as they finished with a halfcourt Offensive Rating of 85.5. None of it seemed particularly accidental, either. The Warriors did all they could to take away the paint the same as the HEAT try to do to everyone else. These teams can’t meet until the NBA Finals, but they’re more mirror images of each other, with excellent night-to-night coaching and depth of functional talent, than might be discussed.

