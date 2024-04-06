Coup's Takeaways : Tyler Herro Returns As HEAT Handle Business In Houston

1. Flying to Houston from Miami for the second night of a back-to-back isn’t the easiest thing in the world, designed to sap a little oomph from those shooting legs, but the HEAT came to play as befitting the importance of this game against a young team on the verge of being knocked out of the race for good.

The threes weren’t there in the early going, but Miami was getting into the paint with ease, Houston’s reticence to send significant portions of help into the paint looking like a breath of fresh air after all the teams they’ve played since All-Star that throw body after body into the middle of the floor. So many of these young teams like Houston – despite the veteran presence of someone like Fred VanVleet – spot more veteran groups like Miami a handful of points just out of mistakes during the pace of play, but there’s no denying the talent on hand and that talent, helped by hot shooting from Dillon Brooks, prevented the gap from every growing too big. Five-point game for Miami at the break despite 4-of-17 shooting from three, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo combining for 29 points in a mostly balanced offensive effort.

Miami by double digits again midway through the third, their methodical effort breaking down a Houston defense lacking the second, third and fourth efforts required to complete possessions. It wasn’t with the best process but Houston started to put together a few points only to be held off by Miami finding their threes, Nikola Jovic left wide open on multiple possessions for reasons unoffered. Still double digits going into the fourth, Houston threatening more to hang around than to pull ahead, unable to string together multiple mistake-free possessions.

Some good Tyler Herro minutes in his return to open the fourth after Houston closed within four on consecutive Jalen Green threes – again, unable to hold off their own mistakes, losing Haywood Highsmith right under the rim just as they were gathering momentum – as the Rockets missed out on an opportunity. Every time Houston missed at the rim, the misser a step behind the play for a temporary 5-on-4, Miami seemed to convert. Too much downhill action for the HEAT, unhindered in one-on-one coverages, and too much execution as they stretched the lead back out to double digits and beyond. No drama, 119-104 in favor of Miami, with a Sunday showdown looming in Indiana.

2. Tyler Herro returned after missing the last 20 games and he did it against a franchise he has historically punished to the tune of 66.9 true shooting on 27.5 percent usage. Didn’t look like he missed much of a step, getting into the paint at will against Houston’s lack of interior help, converting 6-of-9 in the box on his way to 17 points on 14 shots overall. Herro looks like he’s supposed to look, which is great news for Miami after such a long layoff.

The question Herro’s return raises isn’t so much about his quality of play, it’s where he’ll fit in to a rotation that hasn’t truly been settled all season. Herro came off the bench tonight, not unusual for someone back from injury, but he had started all of his gams prior, though few of those came since Miami acquired Terry Rozier. Herro and Rozier had shown signs of being able to play off one another in their limited opportunities, drive-and-kicking the opposition into submission, but there simply wasn’t enough of a sample size to get an honest handle on what that group looks like, especially with Jovic also starting. Miami is just about healthier than they’ve been also season, knock on wood, and Herro’s skillset fits into any group, it’ll just come down to Spoelstra to use the next stretch, and knowledge of whoever their eventual postseason or play-in opponent(s) end up being, to decide what he wants his rotation to look like.

3. It’s that time of year where you have to take nightly stock of the scoreboards and standings. The most important non-HEAT game of the evening came in Indiana where the Pacers took down the Oklahoma City Thunder – missing their two best players – which means Miami stays at the No. 7 spot, tied with Indiana in the loss column and just one game behind in the win column. Sunday’s game won’t decide everything between these two, but it's as significant as it gets, especially with the tiebreaker on the line making the result effectively worth two games in the standings. If Miami wins, they’ll be looking pretty good to stay out of the play-in, well in control of their own destiny on that front. If they lose, well, it’s the opposite of that.

Orlando at No. 5 is only two games up in the loss column, and Miami has that tiebreaker, so theoretically that spot is still alive – New York has the same number of losses, too, thank to last Tuesday’s win in Miami – but so, too, is No. 8 with Philadelphia still just a game back with that tiebreaker technically up in the air as it comes down to conference record, where Miami has a two-loss advantage.