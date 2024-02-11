Coup's Takeaways: Tyler Herro Gives Miami A Chance As Boston Holds On For Victory

1. At this point, everyone knows what HEAT vs. Celtics looks like. Even without Jimmy Butler, out for personal reasons, we’ve seen these teams play each other so many times in recent years there just isn’t much left for surprise or imagination.

Even start, on all sides, Miami matching Boston in the Shot Quality department – scaling up their threes, Caleb Martin (15 points on 12 shots) hitting two early, without their main downhill force – as the Celtics came up empty chasing early mismatches. Erik Spoelstra dipped into zone waters early, as he’s done in the past couple weeks, and it wasn’t until Bam Adebayo’s first stint on the bench that Boston started gaining any offensive traction, finishing the first quarter with consecutive lobs to Kristaps Porzingis.

It was Boston with hands on the wheel at that point, though, their threes starting to fall as the good looks started to flow. Josh Richardson exited the game at the nine-minute mark of the second with an apparent shoulder injury, not to return, and rather than go deeper into his rotation Spoelstra tightened it up. Aggression from Terry Rozier and Adebayo kept Miami in striking distance, but converting less than 30 percent from outside kept them holding the status quo, down 10, rather than making up much ground. Boston by nine at the break, the HEAT waiting on the makes required for a real run.

The lead reached as much as 15 early in the third as things started to slip away, but then the makes came. First Tyler Herro from the left wing, then Martin – Porzingis zoning him from the paint, giving up the catch-and-shoot to a degree – in the right corner followed by Herro on a stepback, altogether a 13-2 run to make a game of it. Boston pushed it back to double digits after a coupe threes of their own, at which point Rozier was injured on a drive and had to leave the game, with Boston selecting Orlando Robinson to shoot the free throws, of which he made both. Herro kept scoring, taking mismatches one-on-one, to keep closing the lead after another pair of threes from Jrue Holiday. Miami down seven after three.

The building came to life in the middle of the fourth when Jaylen Brown was assessed a flagrant foul on Duncan Robinson, those two free throws lowering the deficit to seven once again, followed up by an and-one from Adebayo to make it four. Once again, Boston had a three in response, only to miss a layup and two free throws as the HEAT punched back. Even with Miami down three rotation players, this was the game everyone wanted to see, Boston’s late-game mettle tested in a postseason-like environment. Boston executed well enough, but Herro kept coming, hitting a pair of threes in the closing minutes to close it to two on the back of big margin plays from Haywood Highsmith. An combined offensive rebound from Brown and Porzingis sunk Miami’s chances in the end, forcing free throws to put Boston up six with 14.6 left, but this was, as always, what you expect from Miami and Boston. Sure, there are the outlier blowouts when the threes swing dramatically in one direction or another, but you expect the feisty nip-and-tuck, no matter who is available. Miami falls, 110-106, with two road games remaining until the All-Star break.

2. Both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown made at least half their shots – often with Highsmith and Martin draped all over them – to score 46 on 36 shots, and we know what Boston, with their combination of switching and rim protection, can do defensively, but this game came down to what the new addition in Holiday and Porzingis offered. Whenever Miami put together a mini-run to get within a possession or two, it was Holiday (15 points on 5-of-6 from three) who regularly had the answer, his shots always keeping Miami at arm’s length (Boston shot 41 percent from three to Miami’s 30 percent). And of course Holiday’s defense is always impactful as he’s one of the best players in the league at avoiding Adebayo’s screens and getting over the top to contest while still helping down for his teammates otherwise.

Porzingis, however, changes the geography of the floor. While Boston has often played five-out in the past, Al Horford has never quite been a high-volume shooter in the way that Kevin Love is for Miami in his backup minutes. Porzingis, however, will fire away, the Celtics perpetually a pick-and-pop away from a three or, when things slow down and the game tightens up, a switch of that same action often give Porzingis a smaller player to post-up at the nail. Porzingis scored 25 points on 14 shots, getting to the line for 7-of-9 on free throws as he didn’t just settle for the over-the-top opportunities, and his floor spacing down the stretch lends Boston a bit more consistency to their late-game execution whereas Miami had previously been able to pack the paint a little. Still a winnable game, of course, but Porzingis – who made the zone life difficult in the first half – has changed the look and feel of a matchup we otherwise know just about everything about.

3. Credit to Adebayo for shouldering the shot-creation load, even at the cost of his own efficiency (22 points on 7-of-18 shooting), with Miami down so many ballhandlers, and credit, too, to Highsmith for three offensive rebound and two steals that opened a window for Miami that was nearly closed shut, but it was Herro who gave his team a chance.