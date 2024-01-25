Coup's Takeaways: Shorthanded Grizzlies Take Early Lead And Pull Away Late In Terry Rozier's Debut

1. The big news of the past two days was that Miami traded Kyle Lowry and a first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for the services of dynamic scoring guard Terry Rozier, but after all the announcements and analysis and reactions and press conferences every transaction is met with the same reality – it’s time to see how it works on the court.

Rozier did not get the start in his first game with Miami – he was still going through film with assistant coaches at his locker during pregame – so we didn’t get much of an initial read on his fit with the primary usage guys on offense, and in the meantime the offensive struggles continued as the threes remained cold (4-of-16 in the first half) and the Grizzlies packed the paint. Memphis, meanwhile, was just about as shorthanded as a team can get while still meeting the minimum roster requirements, and they took a page out of Miami’s shorthanded strategy in launching threes to account for a lack of individual shot creation. In the first half, it worked about as well as it often has for Miami in the past, Memphis shooting 10-of-21 from three to take a 49-42 lead going into the break.

Memphis held onto that lead well into the third, too, the same mix of hustle, drives and threes keeping them in front by seven or eight. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo slowly ate away at the deficit, though, working their way into the bonus and to the charity stripe. Credit the Grizzlies, though, playing with plenty of confidence and taking the punches, playing-the-right-way-ing into open looks from the arc as a shrinking lead jumped out to 14, where it would remain going into the fourth.

Couple swing plays to open the final stretch, GG Jackson missing a layup and falling down as he did it, opening up a 5-on-4 HEAT break that turned into a corner three for Caleb Martin, then Rozier took Xavier Tillman off the dribble to get it back to single digits after Memphis missed an open look. A few minutes later, a five-point game on another Rozier off-rhythm score at the rim, this time off a screen from Adebayo. Memphis held out that stiff arm even as Duncan Robinson came to life with seven in a short stretch. It was all right there, Rozier driving into a kickout for a Martin corner three, then Herro pulling up for another deep one to make it a two-point game. The stops never came, Memphis up seven with 47.9 to play after John Konchar leaked out for an uncontested layup on a hit-ahead pass. Miami never quite had both sides of the floor working in tandem, finishing with an Offensive Rating of 98 in the 105-96 loss, but they had their chances. The Grizzlies, with Vince Williams Jr. leading the way at 25 points on 10 shots (5-of-6 from three), just pulled off, missing so many key players, what Miami has so often done themselves.

2. Rozier’s first shift began at about the five-minute mark of the first quarter when he entered the game alongside Kevin Love. He wasn’t particularly aggressive nor was he especially deferential, picking his spots, making the right passes and driving the lanes when they were there. After a few driving attempts missed, his first points came on one of Miami’s best possessions of the game, a multi-pass sequence where a Rozier-led pick-and-roll eventually found Tyler Herro on the weakside, Herro drove the ensuing closeout and found a relocating Rozier in the far corner for three.

As Miami mounted their comeback in the fourth, Rozier was in the lineup. As the game turned to clutch minutes, Erik Spoelstra finding his closing group, Rozier was still in the lineup, having converted those two finishes at the cup. It wasn’t the explosive, efficient scoring night we’re sure to see from Rozier down the road as he finished with nine points on 3-of-11 shooting, but Spoelstra trusted him late and was rewarded often (five assists, three steals) until the Grizzlies took over in the final two minutes. Not the most memorable of debuts – Rozier has yet to have full practice with the team – but an encouraging one if you were keeping a close eye, particularly in how Rozier and Herro were able to play off each other at times and in how live Rozier was in Miami’s drive-and-kick sequences, the ball never stopping in his hands unless there was a reason, like a shot going up, for it to stop.

3. Bam Adebayo and Jaren Jackson Jr. will be forever linked, in part because they’re both among the rare breed of big men who can effectively switch onto any player in the league and in part because Jackson Jr. won Defensive Player of the Year last season, a season in which Adebayo was plenty eligible for the award. As such, any time the two have met this season – including once during preseason – you could feel a bit of an on-court rivalry, each player going right at the other with the ball in their hands more than either tends to attack like-sized matchups.

Jackson Jr. didn’t have a ton of options tonight when Memphis need a shot created. It was often him or nothing. But whether late help came or not Adebayo owned the one-on-one matchup for most of the night, in as dominant fashion as you can imagine someone owning a one-on-one matchup, finishing with a career-high six blocks most of which came directly against Jackson Jr. Credit Jackson Jr. for an important late score, hitting a floater over Adebayo, in what was otherwise a brutal 5-of-21 shooting night – while Adebayo’s 15 points on 4-of-13 shooting were below his standards on the other end.