Coup's Takeaways: Jimmy Butler Has A Game For The Ages As Miami Takes 2-0 Lead Over Atlanta

1. A game with great rhythm, this was not. The first half was messy for both sides, with plenty of free-throws, core players in foul trouble and turnovers to go around. Miami looked like they were going to pull away in the third as they went up by as much as 16, but then the offense – as has happened throughout this season and is something we’ll continue to keep an eye on – hit a lull and the Hawks got it under five as the minutes ticked down in the fourth.

The constant throughout? Jimmy Butler. 45 points. 25 shots. Five rebounds. Five assists. Zero turnovers. Zero fouls. The third player in HEAT history to post a 45-5-5 in the playoffs – joining Dwyane Wade and LeBron James, who each did it once – and the first to post that line with zero turnovers. For as much as the Hawks had zero defensive answers for the HEAT as a team in Game 1, they had nothing to offer Butler alone in Game 2. He hit jumpers – more on that below – he got to the rim, he burrowed his way into and through defenders and he turned steals, steals born out of his remarkable combination of instincts and quickness, into dunks. A virtuoso performance for the record books, and one that puts Miami up 2-0 in the series with their 115-105 victory. This time, when the HEAT’s offense appeared to be descending into the mud, Butler was there to grab hold and catapult them out of it.

2. Last week we discussed how Butler may not be a great shooter, but he still has an uncanny sense of timing with his jumper. After a season spent shooting 23 percent from three, Butler came out and shot 4-of-7 from deep – tying his high for the past two seasons – including a fading leaner on the wing that essentially halted Atlanta’s run. Of course the threes are only a minor compliment to the rest of his game, the cherry on top if you will, and the rest of his game was singing in this one as the Hawks, with their wings in foul trouble throughout, just couldn’t keep up with Butler’s physicality and timing. Normally Bam Adebayo picking up his fourth fouls mere minutes into the third quarter would mean trouble, but in this case Spoelstra brought in Caleb Martin, the HEAT went to a five-out offense and with Atlanta short on one-on-one defenders Butler was able to attack without concern for size in the second layer of the defense.

Butler’s track record is that he’s more than happy to have a game like this and follow it up with one more focused on playmaking – this was even true during his Finals series against the Lakers – so we might not necessarily expect something like this again in the next game while knowing that Butler can do this in any game.

3. Atlanta’s big adjustment in this one – apart from simply showing up and being more competitive after a dud Game 1 – was to start John Collins at center alongside Danilo Gallinari. Along with Young, De’Andre Hunter and Kevin Huerter, that starting lineup had played just 38 minutes this season with Atlanta’s typically-great offense but a defensive rating (121.4) that would have been the worse defense in the league. For the first few minutes there wasn’t much resistance on that end of the floor, but after a bout with turnover-itis on Miami’s part Atlanta’s defense settled in and held up better than expected given the personnel on hand with a Defensive Rating of 117.3 – below average for the league but possibly good for the Hawks in these circumstances without their starting center and defensive anchor in Clint Capela. Sure, the HEAT got to the line plenty and shot well, but Atlanta’s help rotations were more prepared this time and Miami only took 17 shots at the rim.

And as you would expect, having an athletic, live option like Collins at center to play off Young – Collins can also space the floor – juiced the offense. Maybe not statistically, given Atlanta’s 106.2 per 100 efficiency and 12-of-40 shooting – buoyed by Bogdan Bogdanovic catching fire in the fourth – but the spacing and half-court process was miles better. For a time, at least. Atlanta still needs Young (a career-high 10 turnovers) to do so much, and the Heat are going to load up so many bodies in front of him, that the Hawks are going to need shooting to capitalize on how Miami is shooting the floor. In that sense, that they only trailed by 10-12 for much of the game despite their poor shooting was a surprise, and it wasn’t a surprise that they made their run when someone other than Young started making shots.

Atlanta’s lineup adjustment worked, and might work better as the series goes on, it just didn’t work enough tonight.