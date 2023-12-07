Coup's Takeaways : The Robinsons Close Out Toronto Down The Stretch

1. This was not your older brother’s typical HEAT-Raptors matchup. At least for a bit.

Anyone who has been watching these teams play each other for about the last eight years would very naturally expect rocks to be thrown, feet to be in molasses and slugs to be fested, but tonight flipped the script and instead we got yet another double-digit lead in the first quarter that ultimately meant nothing.

Miami opened shooting 5-of-7 from three – how often does that seem to happen when they’re missing Jimmy Butler (19 points on 16 shots) or, as they were tonight, Bam Adebayo – without making a single two, which means if you’re a math major you’ve sorted that they had 15 points, with Toronto putting up just four. Then it was the Raptors’ turn for a run, OG Anunoby following up Caleb Martin’s hot start and by the end of the first period, both sides making about half their threes, it was 37-32.

More of the same in the second, neither side able to get anything close to a stop. This wasn’t a particularly fast game, but Miami looked like a little bit of the Indiana Pacers’ style rubbed off on them as they pushed off makes and misses – neither team was turning the ball over – to create a precious handful of easy opportunities. But with Pascal Siakam (30 points on 13 shots) doing his best Butler impression, working the paint and getting to the line, Toronto jumped out ahead, 66-64 at the break – both teams combining for 20 threes, 40 assists and just five turnovers, with Offensive Ratings topping 135.

All Miami to open the third with an elongated 16-0 run as the Raptors started coughing up turnovers, nearly tripling their first-half turnover total six minutes into the period. One Toronto breakdown was so bad that Duncan Robinson came off a screen at the three-point line and walked in for a dunk with no defenders within ten feet of him. Toronto’s first points in the third didn’t come until the 5:34 mark. And yet, because Gary Trent Jr. dropped in a couple threes to close out of the period, at 23-18 much closer to typical HEAT-Raptors quarters, Miami’s lead was only three.

All tied up soon after that with both sides struggling to convert, only for Miami, with Duncan Robinsons handling the ball, to hit back to lead by 10 as Toronto’s offense devolved into nothing but missed threes in the face of the HEAT’s zone defense. Another clutch one, finally the slugfest that was promised, Toronto missing a couple opportunities to score in transition costing them dearly as Miami pulled back ahead by 10 under two minutes to play. Miami takes this one, 112-103, holding Toronto to just 37 second-half points in the process. And with just seven tonight, Miami now leads the league with six games of eight or fewer turnovers.

2. If your last name was Robinson, you had a pretty good night. Nobody is going to remember this as Duncan’s most efficient outing, 21 points on 19 attempts, but when you throw in seven assists and remember that Miami was without Adebayo and Tyler Herro, thus needing someone to soak up playmaking possessions, you begin to see why Duncan, a +31, for the night, was so crucial. Nothing new as he’s been doing this for the past few weeks in Herro’s absence, but this whole new Duncan, running pick-and-rolls and getting downhill (6-of-9 in the paint tonight) continues to give defenses absolute fits. Granted, Toronto made a handful of defensive mistakes that were on the inexplicable side of things, but Robinson’s mere presence tends to cause misfires in the ol’ synapses and he was good for 10 of Miami’s 25 points – including a relocation sidestep three in the closing minutes – in the final period to help seal the win. This just might be who Robinson is now, and it’s best, and most complete, he’s ever been.

It was Orlando Robinson, however, who was the surprise of the evening. We’ve known about Robinson’s potential as a shooter for some time now, it just hasn’t been fully realized until these past two games where he’s joined the starting lineup in Adebayo’s stead, hitting 2-of-2 from deep against Indiana and 2-of-3 tonight. Throw in a handful of free throws, one coming from a driving and-one that he finished through contact, four assists and a crucial fourth-quarter play where he caught the ball wide open at the arc in transition, with a teammate telling him to shoot, only to power dribble his way into the lane for the finish. Nobody needs Orlando to be Adebayo, they just need him to be solid at what he does best. That’s what he was tonight, his first career double-double at 15 and 12 as he almost equaled Duncan at +27.

For one night in Toronto, it was all about the Robinson’s.

3. Caleb Martin’s career-high was 28 points coming into this game. After just a few minutes, he was already 3-of-4 from three. With over seven minutes left in the second quarter, he had 23 on 9-of-11 shooting, looking every bit like the Caleb Martin that almost usurped the Eastern Conference Finals MVP from Butler against Boston.