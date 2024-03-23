Coup's Takeaways: Pelicans Go Zone, Run Away With Game In Second Half

1. Nobody ever said it had to be pretty. For a while tonight, everything looked fine in the mud.

The New Orleans Pelicans had played the night before in Orlando but neither team looked particularly energetic nor sharp throughout most of the first half of this one, hence both sides sporting Offensive Ratings below 100.

Miami still got off to a solid start after both teams went scoreless through the first two minutes, eventually jumping out to a 12-2 lead after Nikola Jovic hit a pair of three. But just as soon as it looked like Miami might start running away with things a bit, New Orleans switched to zone, jamming up the driving lanes on Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier. Just as the zone does to other teams when Miami uses it – they used it a fair bit themselves tonight – sometimes you just have to hit a few threes to loosen things up if not get the other team to toggle out of zone outright, but the threes just weren’t there, Miami shooting 2-of-19 from deep in the first half, down 33-24, with both Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Kevin Love unavailable.

Erik Spoelstra opted to summon Cole Swider for his first minutes since late February and Swider responded with a pair of threes and a smooth lob to Bam Adebayo for a pair of free throws. Everything calmed down a bit from there, New Orleans still throwing the ball all over the floor and feeding Miami’s transition offense as Zion Williamson, with Adebayo his primary defender, went scoreless in a first half for the first time in his career (with four turnovers on top). Still a four-point deficit for the HEAT at the break, but at 5-of-26 from three you’ll usually take that – which in fairness New Orleans would say about any lead on their side when they turned the ball over so often and their best player had one of the worst halves of his career.

Good start to the third with Butler driving for an and-one, but then the Pelicans offense found some life, the ball moving with quickness and precision – turnovers slowed to a crawl – unlike how it did in the first half, and soon enough they were up 57-45. More Pelicans zone from there, Miami scoring when they could hit cutters in the seams or find threes that would fall, getting two from Thomas Bryant out of the corners. The deficit remained at 10 in what could only be described as a zone-heavy slugfest.

Six quick ones for New Orleans to open the fourth, breaking the zone and pushing in transition to get ahead of it. Pelicans by 20 soon after, McCollum (30 points on 12-of-21 shooting, 6-of-12 from three) still hitting tough shots. Adebayo hit another three, this one in the corner on a Butler kickout, but the clock was working against Miami at that point and the Pelicans weren’t slowing down, floaters and open threes falling alike, negating the need for Williamson to appear in the fourth. New Orleans takes it, 111-88.

2. In a more normal game it would be a story that Williamson only scored four points, a season low, on 2-of-7 shooting as he looked completely uninterested in attacking Adebayo. But this was not a normal game as New Orleans ran away with things in the second half, and for as well as the Pelicans eventually scored, shooting 18-of-36 from three with an Offensive Rating north of 124.7, it was the defense that gave the HEAT the most trouble.

If there’s been a theme of Miami’s recent offensive struggles, when they’ve come, is that it’s often been in games where teams send extra, early help at Butler, each team doing it in their own ways. Tonight that included the double teams on post-ups that many teams – more than last season after that coverage showed up for a week or two – have used lately, but also peeling defenders off shooters to drop into the lane on his drives in man-to-man, or outright going zone. And there was a lot of zone. We’ve seen so many examples of what Miami does to other teams with zone over the past five years, and tonight was the reverse of that, the driving lanes clogged, the paint congested, and New Orleans’ long and quick defenders – Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III in particular – able to both help in the paint and get out to shooters in the same breath. Would it help to have their shooters available, or to shoot better than 13-of-47 from deep? Of course. But that’s a story other teams have told themselves on the other end of things, too, when they just needed the shots to fall. The Pelicans deserve credit for executing that zone coverage with intention, on their front foot always, and Miami was held under 25 points in each quarter with an Offensive Rating of 98.9.

3. You don’t often get to late March with much in the way of new coming on the court, teams having figured out who they are for the most part, but with Herro, Robinson and Love all out and New Orleans running so much zone Spoelstra went looking for shooting and gave Swider the most run he’s had since November.