Coup's Takeaways: Martin and Jaquez Jr. Lead Scoring As Shorthanded HEAT Fall Short In Brooklyn To Close Out Road Trip

1. No Jimmy Butler. No Bam Adebayo. No Tyler Herro. No Duncan Robinson. You knew going into this one that this was going to be just one of those nights – but just one of those nights means something a little different with Miami.

After all these years, it shouldn’t be surprising that the HEAT were keeping pace with a hot-shooting Nets team throughout most of the first half, never allowing the deficit to get stretched out too far. The more you take away from them, the stronger they seem to get. Or, at the very least, the more threes they seem to hit. So even as Brooklyn hit 10-of-20 from deep in the first half, good for an Offensive Rating of 126, Miami stuck around because they stuck to a very specific game plan. They launched threes, all drive-and-kick and drive-and-kick until they found a little daylight, hitting four threes before their second two. They dialed up the press zone, stacking the top of that zone against the ballhandler – with a short clock after the press drained precious seconds away – and pushed as often as they could. It wasn’t always perfect, but shooting 45 percent from deep covers up for a lot of mistakes. Down 63-53 at the break, with how well the Nets were shooting, was more than manageable.

There was a small window early in the third as Brooklyn missed a handful of open threes, but the Nets managed to extend the lead from there thanks to six straight from Nic Claxton at the rim. That proved to be the greatest issue in the third – whether or not Brooklyn was capitalizing on their perimeter looks, they were able to supplement the outside with efficient drives. Still, the score oscillated between upper and lower teens largely because Miami was absurdly efficient in their second-chance opportunities – 200 points per 100 putback plays for the game, up against a 72.9 Offensive Rating in the half-court. Just 90-76 going in the fourth.

Erik Spoelstra went into the fourth going small with Haywood Highsmith at center, but Highsmith took a hard fall a minute into the period and left the game. Then it was Nikola Jovic at center, Miami sticking with a five-out look. They got the misses they need from the Nets, just couldn’t sustain enough of a push with consistent half-court offense if the threes didn’t fall. Eventually the lead was 20 with time running short, Miami’s percentages from deep falling below league average even as Brooklyn dipped below 40 percent themselves.

Not always going to have that shorthanded magic and the buckets of threes – this one a 112-97 loss – to put you over the top, but this was the same kind of game Miami always tries to play when they don’t have all their guys. Brooklyn was just more than game to play that same way and Miami couldn’t keep the drives away from the rim.

2. For as clear as Miami’s shorthanded formula is, it doesn’t work – work as in keeping the game competitive, not guaranteeing a victory – without a couple key personnel elements. First, you still need a veteran playmaker to keep the entire strategy together while offering at least a little self-made shot creation in a pinch. Tonight that was Kyle Lowry, whose organizational exploits need no further explanation.

The other thing you need – beyond the threes, the zone, the press and the offensive rebounding – is for a young player, someone the other team generally expects to have a lower usage rate, to pop on offense. Tonight, that was Jaime Jaquez Jr. (18 points on 15 shots), who has been popping at relatively low usage for weeks now. Another couple of threes is always nice to see as Jaquez Jr.’s percentages continue to hover around 40 percent, but it’s the patient, footwork-forward drives out of the corner that impress the most. In a lot of ways it looks like the kind of game you see from many a high-usage college star, only Jaquez Jr. has been so good with those old-school, slow-it-down moves that he’s translating nearly his entire repertoire. Helps to be able to finish over the top with a tough jumper when necessary, but it’s the way he burrows his way within eight feet and creates space for a hook or a floater – even over NBA length like Claxton – that makes you think he’ll find this type of success for another 10 seasons.

It shouldn’t be lost that the majority of Jaquez Jr.’s effective attacks have come out of corner, though. Teams generally aren’t bringing help there and it’s where he can most easily replicate one-on-one situations. From any other angle, you have to navigate complex NBA coverages and that’s where Jaquez Jr. can get into trouble, sped up in a way he never seems to get from those corners or from the mid-post. That’s normal stuff for a rookie, even a rookie that doesn’t play like a rookie, but it’s important to note the context surrounding success. Jaquez Jr. has been a revelation so far, he’s also been put into the right spots for it to happen – and it happens fairly often as the HEAT will look for him as a first option when there’s a mismatch in the post.

3. The brightest spot this evening was Caleb Martin having his best game of a short – for him, having missed time with a knee injury – season. Martin hasn’t quite looked like his usual high-energy slashing, high-efficiency shooting self as he works back into game shape, as he did not fully participate in training camp, and you don’t ever expect the night-to-night improvement from a layoff to be linear, but tonight was the first clear-cut step in the right direction – maybe two steps – in his seven games.

You know what the best of Martin looks like, as does everyone in the city of Boston, so we don’t have to explain too much. It took Martin 18 shots to get to 22 points, but he made half of those and did it in his way, cutting his way into the paint, attacking the glass. (four offensive boards) and creating in the mid-range (3-of-5 shooting) when necessary. In a game Miami lost by 15, Martin was a +8 in his 30 minutes – even with some of that coming in the last few non-competitive minutes, Martin did enough to win the time he had.