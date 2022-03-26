Coup's Takeaways: Knicks Outscore HEAT 38-15 In Fourth Quarter For Comeback Victory

1: After a pair of disappointing losses to teams missing their star players, the HEAT just needed a win. Against a New York Knicks team missing their leading scorer in Julius Randle, they had their chance. But the Knicks weren’t going to go quietly. For a time, New York hung around with a volume-shooting approach and a metric ton of offensive boards (18) but Miami’s perpetual 12-point lead through the first three periods never felt particularly at risk in what was setting up as one of the sleepier non-blowouts of the year. It was also, as Erik Spoelstra pointed out postgame, a lead that never grew much larger when it seemed ike it should.

Then the fourth quarter hit. Behind Immanuel Quickley’s (20 points in the period) blend of pull-up shooting and paint attacks, the Knicks bench unit ran off a 19-2 in the fourth as the HEAT offense (six points in the first seven minutes of the period) was stuck in a pit of wet concrete without the added jolt of Tyler Herro. That run eventually ballooned all the way to 38-13. Miami’s late-game offense has been one of their weaker points this season, particularly when trying to hold on to large leads, and there isn’t enough space on this page for a thorough autopsy of those clutch-time ailments. Not the best week of the HEAT’s season, that’s for sure.

2: When the HEAT were without Jimmy Butler (30 points on 17 shots) and Bam Adebayo for most of December, part of the reason Miami was able to more than get by with a winning record was because they changed their style of play, launching threes at a league-high rate. Without Julius Randle, who makes his living working isolations and post-ups, the Knicks appeared to have a similar gameplan – against a Miami team that generally is more willing to give up a three than a paint touch – as they attempted nearly a season-high 15 first-quarter threes and had put up 26 at the break. When the shorthanded HEAT tilted their offensive balance to the three, they came up with probably the single best shooting month in franchise history. New York struggled through the early stages of the evening but finished at 17-of-50, finding plenty juice down the stretch, shooting 6-of-12 from deep in the fourth. Goes to show that in the modern NBA, when you’re lacking some offensive punch, especially the hand that opens up lanes to the rim, the best plan is often to double-down on the perimeter rather than trying to replicate a plan without the right pieces. The Knicks don’t win this game without launching free and confident from beyond the arc.

3: The main big-picture item of note is that after a week or so of alternating minutes at backup center, Markieff Morris and Dewayne Dedmon shared the frontcourt when Bam Adebayo was off the floor – the result at first being some of the HEAT’s best bench minutes of the week until New York made their bench run later on. We still don’t have a great sense of what the bench rotation will look like in the postseason. That’s going to be matchup-based anyways. Erik Spoelstra is simply, as he always will, doing his due diligence and getting a look at all possible options and combinations.

-Next Up For Miami: Saturday - March 26, 8:00 PM ET - Vs. Nets In Miami, FL