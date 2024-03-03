Coup's Takeaways: Jimmy Butler’s Unstoppable Evening Wards Off Utah’s Late Push

1. The Utah Jazz have made a ton of trades in the past two years as part of this on-the-fly rebuild which has kept them far more competitive than most rebuilding teams, but no matter who is on the roster or healthy they’ve done the Miami thing where they just find ways to stay in games.

Take the first half of this one, for instance. Miami’s offense was working just fine, if a little overly reliant on jumpers with Utah’s length affecting shots at the rim, and with how well they’ve been defending lately any game where they’ve been 10-of-19 from three is one you expect them to be leading by double digits. But there was Utah, keeping their turnovers low and dominated the offensive boards (10 in the first half for a 19-3 second-chance point advantage) to win the possession game (plus-six in shot attempts while also plus-10 in free-throw attempts) and neutralize Miami’s general efficiency. There have been countless games over the past few years where the HEAT have been on the other side of that equation, taking hot shooting from the other side in stride and grinding out enough points to lead by four at the break.

Question at that point was what would be more sustainable – Miami’s shooting or Utah’s work on the glass and ball security. Utah was getting into the paint for their initial shots a little too much for comfort, too, and if more of those drives were completed there might not be a need for so many additional opportunities. And a couple minutes into the third Utah was already up 11, jumpers falling now, which Miami answered with a 6-0 run only to watch Bam Adebayo head to the locker room after a mid-court collision (he would eventually return later in the quarter). A string of Utah turnovers helped from there as the HEAT closed quickly to within four, Jimmy Butler pacing the interior attack as Utah struggled to prevent his post seals. Knotted at 90 after three despite Utah only pulling in a single offensive board during the third quarter.

Zone time in the fourth, Erik Spoelstra once again waiting to employ it and the press with consistency until too deep in the game for another team to gather much rhythm against the change of pace. Keyonte George (31 points on 23 shots) continued to be a pain, balancing pull-up threes and rim attacks to re-take the lead after Miami had appeared to take hold of proceedings. Back-and-forth for a bit until Miami went to Adebayo (23 points on 10-of-15 shootin) in the post for points against both John Collins and Lauri Markkanen. All Butler to close, as the score was never closer than two possessions in the final minutes, Miami taking the victory, 126-120.

2. Miami hasn’t exactly been getting a ton of mileage out of the post of late as their night-to-night offensive packages shift depending on who happens to be available, but tonight may have been a high-water mark as far as volume when it comes to deep post-seals – especially without the services of Kevin Love. Utah wasn’t playing small lineups, either, but whoever they had in the game Butler, and later Jaime Jaquez Jr., was parking them under the rim and getting easy score after easy score. Sometimes it’s obvious when the defense falls asleep on the baseline because someone walks in for an uncontested layup as his defender looks around wondering what happened. Sometimes it’s a little less clear, but the same thing happens on those post seals, a defender turning their head for a split-second which allows someone like Butler to get shoulders and hips in front. Not that Utah could do much with Butler throughout the night in general, but giving up that deep of position is working with an unworkable disadvantage. By the time Butler took over down the stretch, all jumpers and drives – mostly drives – he was already well on his way to a remarkable evening, season-high 37 points on 12-of-19 shooting (3-of-3 from three, even by his own lofty standards.

3. We haven’t had much cause for singling out Caleb Martin this season, not for any lack of production but his best nights have often just been overshadowed by even better performances from his teammates. Martin has been great since shaking off his early season injury issues, though, in whatever role Spoelstra puts him in, starting or off the bench. Tonight, Martin led through energy, putting in a pair of chasedown blocks earned through full-court sprints behind the play and his 4-of-6 from three finished some of Miami’s best possessions of the night.