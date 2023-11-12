Coup's Takeaways: Jaquez Jr. Hits 20, Adebayo Does Everything As HEAT Ride 41-Point First To Shorthanded Win In Atlanta

1. No Jimmy Butler. No Tyler Herro. No Caleb Martin. Did you expect anything different?

If you were surprised by Miami jumping out to a 10-point lead that became a 21-point lead, then you haven’t been watching the HEAT enough over the past . . . forever. The fewer options you give Erik Spoelstra, the more he tightens the screws and finds a formula that gives his team a chance. Typically, that means dialing up the 3-and-Z scheme, launching from deep and getting into the zone defense, and while that certainly happened during a 41-point first quarter it was their defensive pressure which discombobulated the Atlanta Hawks.

Always helps when Bam Adebayo is effectively playing perfect basketball, making his first six jumpers, many of which were tough fadeaways over Clint Capela. Making some threes helps, too. But the story of the early success was all that defensive activity speeding Atlanta up and creating mistake after mistake after mistake – a five-second inbounding violation, a pick-six steal after a timeout, Haywood Highsmith stealing Dejounte Murray’s dribble, Trae Young finding nowhere to pass on his drives as they wound up with 13 first-half turnovers. It was as if the Hawks, who are intimately familiar with this HEAT build, just forgot what it was like to face this particular scheme – a bunch of their early possessions were long jumpers as help waiting in the driving lanes – and needed some time to slow down and reassess.

The Hawks eventually did that, mitigating the first-half damage to get within eight before Jaime Jaquez Jr. – 14 points on 11 shots in the first half, looking like a five-year pro – dropped in a three at the buzzer. With Murray rolling Atlanta kept on crawling back but turnovers continued to kick them in the calves as Kyle Lowry kept Miami under control. Right as the Hawks were on the precipice of making it a two-possession game, a couple of turnovers stalled them out, Lowry dropped in a pull-up three – volume wasn’t an issue tonight, even with Lowry the only pull-up threat, as the ball movement created one spot-up look after another – and then saved a ball Highsmith himself had already saved, eventually finding Josh Richardson for three to push it back to 17. Still 11 at the break, Atlanta, with 18 turnovers after three, failing to ride the lightning of their shooting as the HEAT held them off with contributions up and down the rotation.

For how off-kilter they were for much of the game, Atlanta kept this one respectable as the HEAT tough-shotted their way through the closing minutes – with Highsmith getting Hack-a-Shaq treatment – but there was no overcoming that 41-point first or the 22 turnovers. This was Miami’s game, Miami’s style, Miami’s energy and pace all the way through as they won, 117--109. You might look at Atlanta’s roster and think they had more talent on this night, and you might be right. But since when has that ever mattered to the HEAT?

2. If he weren’t doing it regularly it might be notable that Adebayo put up 26 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal on 9-of-12 shooting, including 7-of-9 on two-point jumpers. If he weren’t such a proven veteran it might be notable that Lowry put up 17 points on 4-of-8 shooting, controlling Miami’s pace throughout. It was, in fact, notable that Josh Richardson put up 16 on 6-of-7 shooting, helping to hold off Atlanta in that second half.

But what was most notable, especially against a potential playoff opponent, is what Miami did to Atlanta’s offense. The reason the Hawks were still in this one is because of their shooting, 18-of-46, and the reason they lost was all those turnovers. But somewhere in between was the reason they didn’t look like themselves, and that was often because of Miami’s zone. The zone hasn’t been great in the early going this season, reversing a trend from the opening weeks of past years, but over and over tonight the Hawks one or two-passed their way into the first wing or corner three they could find against the zone and fired. It worked, but there was little more process than just that.

Atlanta took just 18 shots at the rim and you can bet once the tracking data is available their total drives will be way down as Murray and Trae Young were often kept on the outside looking in. Young’s line wound up looking fine at 27 points on 20 shots, but he made just seven field goals and committed four turnovers, with Adebayo causing nightmares in the paint with his point-to-point drop coverage that both took away Young’s floaters and his lobs. Miami’s Offensive Rating only wound up at 111.7, so it was holding Atlanta to 106.9, even with all those threes, that not only turned the tide but held it back.

3. Not much more anyone could possibly ask of Jaquez Jr. these days as the rookie keeps finding ways to surprise while making those surprises seem almost normal at the same time. Yes, his first 20-point game is nice to see – on 17 shots, with four assists – but it’s the trust everyone is displaying in the rookie as he operates with the ball in his hands and gets the assignment at the top of the zone. Even when he isn’t part of the play, he’s involved, cutting at the right time, getting into frame for help defense and running the court ahead of the ball.

One play stood out in the third quarter, which was when Jaquez Jr. ran the floor to force Murray to pick him up and planted himself in front of the restricted area. Lowry saw this from the top of the arc and lofted the ball over the top for an easy catch and finish. It wasn’t just that Jaquez Jr. thought to put himself in that position – he’s shown he can work in the post – it’s that Lowry trusted him to hold that position and make the play just as he would for Butler. That’s a sign that the veterans are feeling just as good about Jaquez Jr., who caught a similar post-seal pass from Highsmith a minute later, behind the scenes as the results look to the rest of us on the court.