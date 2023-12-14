Coup's Takeaways: Hot Shooting Carries Miami To Second Consecutive Victory Over Hornets

1. You’re going to have to grind out some wins every year. This was unmistakably one of those.

With both teams still missing lead playmakers – Miami also without Josh Richardson after he was available two nights ago – nobody could take care of the ball in the early going, the HEAT with nine turnovers and the Hornets with seven in the first quarter. It wasn’t much prettier in the second quarter, Charlotte hanging around despite not having much of anything going on offense that wasn’t Terry Rozier or Gordon Hayward self-creating. Miami still has their shooters, though, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry (seven combined first-half threes) enough to break a 45-45 tie and put Miami up 56-45 after a half few will ever speak about again.

Same guys, same story to open the third as Robinson and Lowry added another pair of threes to extend the lead quickly to 17. As Charlotte struggled to hit a shot on the other end, the Hornets didn’t have much to offer for that stretch – their tough-shot shooting being exactly what nearly brought them back down the stretch on Monday. By the time Miami was up 21, they were 10-of-15 from three with Charlotte 3-of-15. Even veteran, contending teams are going to have trouble making up that difference, and Charlotte is not one of those.

Charlotte made a small push to open the fourth as they finally got a few to go in, but with Miami getting plenty in easy fashion on the other end the run didn’t have the look of a sustained effort. Still, the lead was only 13 with 5:31 to go and after a timeout Erik Spoelstra opted to keep Jimmy Butler and Lowry on the bench so the bench could close it out – which they did without too much trouble despite Charlotte’s shooting surge. The turnovers, 41 combined between the two sides, didn’t give this one much of a rhythm or aesthetic appeal, but the result, 115-104 tonight, is a sweep of this two-games series with Charlotte as another baseball series looms with Chicago.

2. The HEAT came into this game third in the NBA shooting 38.6 percent from three and they’ve got nowhere to go but up after finishing this one 15-of-30 for 50 percent. While the bulk of the volume came from Robinson (6-of-9 for 23 points as Charlotte couldn’t keep track of him, again) and Lowry, it was nice to see Jamal Cain hit a pair, particularly with both coming above the break, while Jaime Jaquez Jr. continued the hot start to his campaign going 2-of-2 from outside.

It was Jaquez Jr. also doing fine work to open the fourth, as we have seen from him so often, finishing with a euro-step in the open floor and making a number of strong reads out of the pick-and-roll to take advantage of the holes in Charlotte’s defense. Most notable, however, might have been the way Jaquez Jr. was able to target Charlotte center Nick Richards off screens, driving the big man into the paint and creating space with his shoulder just as Butler (15 points on eight shots) so often does. It didn’t lead to the rookie’s most efficient night, 17 points on 16 shots, but it’s no small thing to see him able to use his physicality against much larger players.

3. On one possession late in the second quarter, Kyle Lowry (17 points on five shots) drew JT Thor out to the three-point line on a switch. Thor is 6-foot-10 and could easily contest Lowry’s jumper with the shot clock dwindling, but Lowry has been around a while and he’s picked up every trick in the book. So, Lowry collected his dribble on a short stepback going to his left, as he so often does, faked the shot, as he so often does, and got Thor into the air for a foul.

Later on, midway through the third, Brandon Miller caught the ball on the right wing and drove, going right-to-left, into the lane. The middle of the floor was open enough that any astute observer could see Lowry already down there, setting up to take the charge before Miller had even approached the paint. Miller, like so many young players, did not see Lowry, and Lowry took yet another charge, saving what would have otherwise been a layup.