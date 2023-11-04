Coup's Takeaways: HEAT Open In-Season Tournament With 41-Point Third Quarter As Herro Nears Triple Double

1. After facing a series of opponents with elite defensive personnel, the HEAT opened the In-Season Tournament with against a Wizards team allowing 118.3 points per 100 possessions after finishing No. 21 in defense last season.

It showed, with Miami running an Offensive Rating of 147.8 in the first quarter, generally getting any looks that they wanted and enjoying free lanes to the rim, especially when Daniel Gafford subbed out and Danilo Gallinari slotted in at center. Problem was, at least in the early going, Washington was enjoying what might end up as one of the most efficient first quarters of the season, making 10 of their first 11 shots and all five of their first five threes. But even as Washington had only missed two shots through the first eight minutes, they trailed by two thanks to a series of turnovers.

Once Washington cooled off, their bench units slowing down against Miami’s full-court pressure and the cutting lanes drying up, their defense kept allowing the same looks it was allowing before and the HEAT started to create a little separation, going up by as much as 10 late in the second. Eight Miami players scored at least four points – Jaime Jaquez Jr. sliced inside for a couple of explosive layups – and Tyler Herro was in full control with 12 points, eight boards and seven assists. Only a six-point lead at the break, but considering Washington’s torrid shooting start, any advantage at all was significant.

A couple minutes into the third it was Miami by 13, Washington players running into screens like walls as Herro sprung comfortably open while Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler moved off the ball for easy paint touches. There was resistance, but not much of it. By the late stages of the quarter, Miami was up 20 and it sure felt like it thanks to a staggering difference in shot quality. Sure, it helps to be shooting 60 percent (12-of-20) from three, but that’ll happen when you know great looks are coming your way.

No need for the clutch this time – though Washington getting back within 10, after a 15-0 run, prompted Spoelstra to reinsert Adebayo and Butler rather than cruise with his bench – as the HEAT improve to 2-4 and 1-0 in their In-Season Tournament group with a 121-114 final.

2. While this was another excellent, patient and controlled game for Herro (24 points on 17 shots, 10 rebounds and nine assists), flirting with a triple double for most of the night, Herro was already playing well. This a far more important night for the team as a whole, after a mostly inefficient first five games of the season, to get back on track after Erik Spoelstra noted they spent much of practice the day before getting their approach right.

Decent chance we won’t be able to look back on this game as a panacea in a couple months if Washington continues to defend like this – the degree to which the HEAT casually eviscerated the Wizards defense in the 41-point third, cutting through it like butter at a jogging pace, cannot be overstated – but you play who is in front of you and sometimes you just need a game to get everything back on track, from the spacing to the ball movement to the shot selection, and the opponent doesn’t matter beyond that. This early in the season, you just need to see it happen, to know what a team is capable of when everything is clicking and the shots are falling.

Did Miami prove themselves as an elite offense tonight? Hardly. But they proved they can have elite offensive performances, albeit against a weaker defensive unit, and there were stretches last season where that was the sort of evidence we had to work on as far as projecting postseason viability. There’s may be more to prove, you just have to start somewhere and this, with a 121 offensive rating and 35 assists on 48 scores, is as strong a first step as they could have possibly made.

3. Changes to the starting lineup can only be so dramatic in the first two weeks of the season, especially when you open the schedule will multiple potential rotation players on the injury report, nevertheless the most important big-picture item to come out of this game was Haywood Highsmith taking over starting duties for Kevin Love after Jaime Jaquez Jr. had previously been given an opportunity in Highsmith’s first game back from his knee injury.