Coup's Takeaways : HEAT Outlast Hawks In Double Overtime Behind Tyler Herro And Nikola Jovic

1. Miami may have come into tonight without control of their own destiny to get out of the Play-In Tournament, but that doesn’t mean you don’t have to take care of business to put yourself in position to capitalize on any potential pratfalls made by the competition.

All business in the early going as Jimmy Butler proceeded to methodically create and punish any mismatches he could find, sealing defenders on the block or driving right past them on the perimeter with very little help coming from Atlanta. Tyler Herro joined the starting lineup, similarly toasting his defenders in the two-man game with Bam Adebayo. Miami’s only real slip-up came when Adebayo hit the bench and Atlanta enjoyed a few straight-line drives and or scores off turnovers, but all was set right as soon as Adebayo returned, the Hawks lacking the playmaking personnel or the shotmaking to contend with the zone.

There’s playing better, and then there’s shooting better. Sometimes those things don’t go hand-in-hand, but tonight they did, Miami shooting 8-of-20 from three – two of those from Adebayo, with another banked-in effort – with half as many turnovers as the Hawks, who trailed by 12 without establishing much of an advantage at any particular point on the floor.

Butler opened the third quarter with an immediate pick-six steal, the night never quite getting away from Atlanta, staying connected but mistakes and misses keeping things firmly in Miami’s grasp. The Hawks did get things down to five, answered by Nikola Jovic’s fourth three in five attempts, but De’Andre Hunter found the makes soon after and the lead was down to three. Tied, soon after, the knot persisting through the end of the period. Miami had their chances to put things away, but the Hawks hung around long enough to make it a game.

Garrison Mathews hit one of the wildest tip-ins you’ll ever see early in the fourth, Tyler Herro playing keep away with contested jumpers. Hawks lead at the nine minute mark, their first of the second half, that lead snatched right back by a Haywood Highsmith triple, Miami still well over 40 percent from deep but dealing with some sloppiness on the ball. Clutch game, tied with three and a half to play, Hawks up on a Dejounte Murray (29 points on 31 shots) jumper only for Butler (25 points on 14 shots) to grab it back with a pair of free-throws. Then tied again with 17.1 to go on an Adebayo goaltend that went to review. HEAT don’t get a good look on the last possession, Atlanta refusing to give up the switch being sought, and on we went to overtime.

Hawks take a four-point lead on a couple jumpers early in overtime, Jovic bringing it closer with his fifth three, a Jovic grab-and-go to a Highsmith three tying it up a minute later. Double overtime we go.

Wasn’t pretty the rest of the way for anyone, tired legs all around as Atlanta settled for multiple long threes. Tyler Herro got one short floater to go, Miami scored on a couple more cuts, and that was that, Miami winning 117-111.

2. Tyler Herro (33 points on 25 shots) and Nikola Jovic were the difference makers tonight, even as Butler got to the line for free-throws to extend the game. When everyone else was dragging up and down the floor in double overtime, Herro still had live legs as he got downhill, drawing fouls, drawing help and hitting short jumpers. He was the only player. Atlanta had trouble jamming up through all six periods, and Miami needed every bit of on-ball juice he had to offer.

Jovic, however, followed up what might have been the best game of his career in Indiana, with Erik Spoelstra trusting him down the stretch on both sides of the floor, with might now be his new best game, scoring 23 points on 5-of-8 shooting from three. A couple of the threes came late, difference makers that kept Miami attached, but just as impressive were the plays he made, his late grab-and-go with a cross-court look to Highsmith just as crucial as the three he made the possession before. Jovic has been a bright spot for the past couple months, but the past couple of games have been an entirely new level for him.

Miami mustered just a 106.4 Offensive Rating tonight, despite 40 percent from three, which we note primarily because of the coverage Atlanta was running for almost all of the second half and overtimes – overloading the strong side of the floor against Adebayo and Butler while pressuring the ball around screens to avoid giving up switches. In other words, Atlanta refused to willfully allow soft spots on the floor, forcing precise cutting and passing, and it’s important because it’s a coverage Miami has seen quite a bit of over the past five or six weeks.