Coup's Takeaways: HEAT Hold Off Surging Kings Behind Jaquez Jr. And Bam Adebayo

1. It looked like it was going to be yet again another showcase for Miami’s strength in overcoming rotational absences, then it really didn’t, then it really did all over again.

No Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro or Terry Rozier, among others, for this one and Erik Spoelstra tilted and shifted and twisted his offense around to find the right balance around who was available. That meant plenty of Duncan Robinson and Bam Adebayo actions early and often, with a bit more first-open-shot aggressive across the board, and Sacramento couldn’t keep up as Miami led by a handful early. Then it was Miami’s turn to be a step or two behind at the Kings ran off a 20-4 run across two quarters that looked like it was going be a bit too much for the HEAT’s bench units, but Kevin Love and Haywood Highsmith held on until Adebayo could return, his 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting – and Miami’s 8-of-18 from three – afforded them a three-point lead going into the break.

HEAT by eight midway through the third, Jaime Jaquez Jr. putting in one of his best quarters of 2024 and Sacramento still unable to stay in front of the ball. By the end of the period, Sacramento completely unable to keep up with Love’s interior oak-legged stylings before a couple Jaquez Jr. punctuation marks on the drive, the lead was 20. Maybe it was the Kings being on a back-to-back, having beaten the Clippers in Los Angeles the night before, but this was two teams playing at two very different speeds.

It looked like it was going to be Miami’s night when Adebayo recovered a fumbled ball with two seconds on the shot clock and drained an 18-foot fadeaway early in the fourth, but Sacramento had a run in them – and then some. The Kings kicked things off with five consecutive threes, Keegan Murray still perfect from outside at that point at 6-of-6, and with Miami struggling to find their offensive rhythm the lead was all the way down to four with five minutes to go, a 21-5 run in all. It was the zone giving Miami issues, things looking more than a little tenuous, but the day was saved by Adebayo and Jaquez Jr., the pair each hitting a handful of tough jumpers and leaners to hold off De’Aaron Fox (27 points on 24 shots). Two big defensive plays from Adebayo to finish this one off, a backcourt steal and a block at the rim, as Miami wins it 121-110 as they head up to Portland for a back-to-back.

2. Spoelstra’s whatever-it-takes offensive system tonight was fairly straightforward with who was available. Start off with as many actions between Duncan Robinson and Bam Adebayo as a team could possibly run, then when getting deeper into the rotation rely on the talents of Love and Jaquez Jr. to hold position in the post. Just about everyone who was to be featured answered the call, featured for good reason. Robinson didn’t shoot the ball well, but he finished plus-25 with a career-high 11 assists as so much of the offense ran through him by necessity. Sacramento had no answers for Love, alternating between stretching the floor from three and planting himself in the paint for short hook shots.

It was Adebayo and Jaquez Jr. who did the most late, however. What Adebayo (28 points on 18 shots) did, hitting tough jumpers over a crowd when all other options had been stripped from a possession, we’ve seen for years as he once again turned his own dials to what the team needed for the evening. Jaquez Jr. however, was revelatory, topping 20 points for the first time since January 10 as Spoelstra trusted him with a volume of post-ups we haven’t seen since the first month of the season. Sacramento had no answers for him, either, as the rookie tortured defenders with his footwork while he converted touch shots going towards and away from the rim. Miami needed some shot-creating composure from anyone other than Adebayo down the stretch and it figures that it was Jaquez Jr. (26 points on 12-of-17 shooting) who could do no wrong.

And before we forget, Delon Wright started in his first minutes in a HEAT uniform and contributed 13 points on 3-of-5 shooting, including two right-wing threes to help extend that third-quarter lead.