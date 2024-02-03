Coup's Takeaways: HEAT Hang Around Behind Butler In First Half, Pull Away With Defense In The Second

1. The sailing wasn’t so smooth after a 38-assist affair against Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, but Jimmy Butler is more than happy to work in choppy waters.

Some awkward turnovers to open this one on Miami’s side as the Wizards gained a little early comfort as the score remained tight until the bench rotations transitioned in and Corey Kispert’s shooting carried Washington to a couple double-digit leads. Every time Washington would start to pull away, Jimmy Butler would pull Miami right back into the thick of it, the Wizards unable to deal with his physicality on the drive. And yet, Washington, a team well aware of its best chance at victory, just kept on firing away while their perimeter switching jammed up most non-Butler actions. Nine offensive rebounds, for near-perfect second-chance efficiency, raised the floor enough to allow for the occasional burst to keep the HEAT around, an 8-0 run right at the end of the second period – and a Butler three at the buzzer – keeping the deficit at three, just a bump in the road rather than a hill to climb.

The third quarter resembled the Sacramento game in a very specific way. With the man-to-man looks once again on the shaky side, Erik Spoelstra dialed up the press-zone midway through the third for a long stretch. And like Sacramento’s offense, Washington’s completely unraveled, converting just two field goals through the final six minutes of the quarter – Miami doing their usual Miami things, scoring off cuts, opportunistic drives, getting to the line and eventually getting a couple threes to fall – as the third goes 31-15 Miami for an eventual 87-74 lead going into the fourth.

Miami didn’t quite keep the lead high enough for Butler to be able to rest on the bench for the rest of the night, though, as the Wizards fought back with a 7-0 run after falling behind by 17. The night was giving few hints that Washington would threaten after that, but with two minutes to go, after a Kispert drive, they were within seven. In the final minute, the clutch game threshold reached, Jordan Poole had the opportunity to close to three with about 30 seconds to go as he missed a free-throw. And that was that, Miami overcoming their own 7-of-31 shooting from the arc for a 110-102 victory.

2. While the defense won this game in the second half, particularly in the final 18 minutes even with the Wizards making a late push, and the HEAT had Washington’s defense looking the wrong way plenty of times – the HEAT shot 20-of-22 at the rim with so many passes caught right near or going to the restricted area – it was Butler (24 points on 10 shots) who paced the game early and prevented his team from having too big a boulder to push up that proverbial hill.

Washington has some bigger, switchable bodies to throw Butler’s way, they just couldn’t do much of anything with him in the first half as he dipped his shoulders down and worked his way through contact. Then, when the Wizards committed even more help Butler’s way in the second half, pulling in a second defender from the weakside to stop his drives at 12 feet rather than six, Butler slowly and methodically used his allowed steps after the gather to spin, turn or pirouette away from the help and find an open player to keep the offense moving. He only finished with three assists with the shots not falling – Miami had 24 assists on 38 makes – but that total doesn’t reflect the degree to which he pulled the HEAT out of the mud with his paint attacks. Throw in a team-high four offensive boards (Miami finished with 14) and you have yourself a typical, yet hugely impactful, Butler evening.

3. It’s a movie we’ve seen plenty of times before. A team with a weak Offensive Rating for the season gets going in the first half behind some good shooting and a dedication to mismatch hunting, gaining a lead on a HEAT group struggling with their own efficiency on the road. Miami hangs around thanks to the talents of Butler, their dedication to moving in the half court and an assortment of random plays they always have in their back pocket – backcourt steals, offensive boards, opportunistic transition attacks – keeping them within striking distance. Then, when the man-to-man gives up another burst of scoring in the third quarter, Spoelstra pushes the zone button and that same team that came into the game with weaker offensive numbers discombobulates for a long stretch, shifting the entire game in Miami’s direction.