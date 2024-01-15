Coup's Takeaways: HEAT Cruise To Victory Behind Bam Adebayo, Dominant Defense Performance

1. All you really need to know about this one is that the Charlotte Hornets scored 31 points in the first half, the lowest scoring half for any team in any half this season. Only one team has won a game scoring under 40 in the first half this year, and it wasn’t the Hornets.

Charlotte has seen plenty of Jaime Jaquez Jr., with this already being the fourth matchup between these teams before we reach the midway point of the season, but Jaquez Jr. had little issue doing what he does best in scoring 15 of Miami’s first 22 points. He already does a bit of a Jimmy Butler impression on a nightly basis, but with Charlotte’s transition defense a little all over the place Jaquez Jr. added the Butler hit-ahead receptions as well, scoring shoulders first with regularity. Unfortunately he wouldn’t play much more than that, announced out for the game at halftime – with Miami up 52-31, Charlotte shooting 28 percent from the floor – with a groin strain.

And yet the lead was down to 11 just four minutes into the third quarter even as the Bam Adebayo dunkathon continued, Charlotte choosing the tougher road as a few more threes started to fall. They wouldn’t get much closer than that, still down 16 going into the third, but they prevented things from going the other way.

Then a minute into the fourth, back to 11 after a LaMelo Ball three. Once again, that was as close as the Hornets would get as the competitive portion of this game ended early, 104-87 in the end for Miami. While neither team was particularly healthy, the degree to which Adebayo was the best player on the court at all times was rather stark. His line – 24 points on 17 shots, 10 rebound, seven assists – may not be one for the record books, but it was sheer, casual two-way dominance all the same. It’s been a while since we’ve seen even one team in a HEAT matchup mostly healthy, much less both, but that’s midseason in the league. You rack up the wins when you can and worry about what they mean, if anything, later.

2. Outside of a select few teams with MVP-caliber players who can change the game in ways other can’t even attempt, there just aren’t many teams that can stay in a game with Miami while also shooting 1-of-18 from three as Charlotte did in the first half. Granted that may have been slightly more true in the past two seasons given some of Miami’s on-ball defensive issues with regards to giving up drives that have sprung up here and there this year, but the general truth remains because the HEAT’s defensive system has the same philosophy it always has – keep the ball out of the paint, even if that means allowing a few extra catch-and-shoot threes. A certain percentage of your shots are almost always going to be from beyond the arc against this scheme, and if you aren’t making enough of those then you aren’t scoring at anything close to a league-average rate.

No surprise, then, that Charlotte started to turn a few things around, as temporary as that turning around was early in both the third and fourth quarters, when they actually hit the shots you have to hit against the HEAT. It wasn’t enough, at 10-of-40 in the end (25 percent), not nearly enough, but the point was well illustrated tonight.

3. The most important bit of news tonight– the degree to which Jaquez Jr.’s groin strain matter will only reveal itself in upcoming reports – came from Pat Riley as he announced that that Dwyane Wade, on the night his Hall of Fame accolades were added to his jersey hanging in the rafters, will be getting a statue out front of the Kaseya Center this coming fall. Needless to say, it’s a more-than-well-deserved gesture.