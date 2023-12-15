Coup's Takeaways: HEAT Come Back After Slow Start, Bulls Hold Strong Late In First Leg Of Two-Game Series

1. We just aren’t going to have normal first quarters this season, are we?

Miami’s defense is going to give up some threes by nature, that’s the natural byproduct of emphasizing interior help, but Chicago was getting wide-open practice shots through the first stretch. Before anyone could blink, the Bulls were up 33-8 after Chicago’s seventh three from five different players. It was not, to say the least, the most encouraging start on the second night of a back-to-back.

Then, after a timeout, Erik Spoelstra brought in his bench, including RJ Hampton who had previously not been in the rotation, and the younger, energized legs salvaged what was left of the period – a 14-3 run kicked off by Jamal Cain blocking a sure-fire transition dunk from Patrick Williams followed by a Jaime Jaquez Jr. three on the other end. Being down 14 after 12 minutes is a whole lot more manageable than 20-plus.

That particular comeback would not be sustained. Three minutes into the second, after another Coby White (26 points) three, Chicago was back up 24. Which only meant it was time to start a new comeback, fueled by more strong shooting even on a night where not much was going well, and a few minutes later the deficit was back to 11. Incredibly, through a combination of hot shooting, Chicago going a bit cold, a ton of free-throws and more steady, burst-heavy play from Jaquez Jr., Miami was down just four going into the break, all that first-quarter ugliness effectively erased.

A little time to rest helped Chicago settle everything down, and then it was time for Nikola Vucevic (24 points on 21 shots) to get to work, finishing inside as the Bulls eventually pushed the lead back to 14, round and round the deficit went. By the end of the period, a series of Kevin Love threes later, Miami was back within five.

Again Chicago threatened to pull away, White dashing into the lane for multiple layups, and again Miami pulled back within a couple possessions. But you fight an uphill battle long enough, sometimes you just fall short of the peak. Miami made sure this one wasn’t ugly, but DeMar DeRozan (23 points) and White finished strong for a 118-110 Bulls win. Now Miami gets to see the same team again on Saturday.

2. While the play of the game would have belonged to Cain and his block of Williams early on – momentum may be an overused term but you could feel the energy of the game shift after Cain breathed life into it – and Jaquez Jr. (22 points on 14 shots, 9-of-10 at the line) would have deserved the game ball had the HEAT managed to survive, the story instead was Chicago, the league’s No. 25 offense, putting up an Offensive Rating of 127.8.

Context is important, of course. Chicago has been playing better of late, Miami was on a back-to-back and Bam Adebayo remained out, but that’s probably not what’s on Erik Spoelstra’s mind when his team has allowed 120.0 points per 100 over the last seven games. The threes that Chicago was generating with fairly generic pick-and-roll-and-kick actions were one thing. Those burned the HEAT early and gave Chicago that early lead. But those threes dried up beyond Ayo Dosunmu (24 points on 12 shots) hitting a big one late, and instead the Bulls kept that stiff arm out in the second half because of their ability to get to the rim, Dosunmu and White (11-of-14 combined at the rim) taking turns slicing through the heart of the floor for layups or, especially in the third, dump offs to Vucevic. Chicago’s 52 points in the paint aren’t going to look particularly shocking, but when you consider the vast majority of their offense in the first half came from the perimeter, those 52 – and the 21 makes at the rim – take on a sharper edge. The threes will come and go as they will for any team, it’s the layups that are going to be shown and rewound and shown again when the tape is reviewed.

3. If there has been an unheralded saving grace during this stretch with Bam Adebayo injured, it’s been Love (16 points on 12 shots, four assists, plus-5 in an eight-point loss). Not only did his shooting save Monday’s game in Charlotte and nearly save tonight against the Bulls, his mere presence on the court has kept the offensive train on the tracks when many of Miami’s other lineups have been inconsistent on that. There’s nothing more difficult in the NBA than defending a true five-out look against a center who is ready and willing to launch any time they’re open, and Love pulling size out of the paint makes life so much easier for a team that aims to subsist on the drive and kick, each drive distorting the defense one degree further until there’s an open look. Or, like in the third quarter tonight, the size doesn’t get out to Love quickly enough and the open three is the first shot available.