Coup's Takeaways : HEAT Close Out Regular Season In Convincing Fashion

1. With most on media row keeping an eye on the national scoreboards, all Miami had to do Sunday afternoon was take care of business against a Toronto team missing half its rotation and cross their fingers that they got some help elsewhere.

Sunday’s early portions played out much like Friday’s, Toronto staying attached despite not making any threes – they were 1-of-13 by halftime – and the HEAT looking a little sluggish until both sides began cycling through bench rotations and the team with something to play for started pulling away. Jaime Jaquez Jr. (18 points on 12 shots) had the juice, his regular rim attacks pulling multiple Toronto defenders into the paint, and with a scoring burst from Jimmy Butler, all interior work, to pair the Raptors didn’t have the interior pressure to keep up. Bam Adebayo worked as the trail man in semi-transition, walking into comfortable shots, and Tyler Herro casually and comically pump faked two defenders on a fast-break before dropping one off to Caleb Martin for a dunk. What could have been an afternoon fraught with tension became a loose affair in quick order, Miami up 67-46 at the break.

Gary Trent Jr. made things interesting for a few moments with consecutive threes in the third, Toronto just didn’t have enough defense to keep Miami out of the paint, their efforts to prevent three conceding dunks and efforts to wall off the paint conceding threes. Only a 14-point game, but as long as Miami kept their turnovers – the Sunday afternoon variety were on hand – under control the drama was limited to what was happening in other games around the league, with results for Indiana, Philadelphia and Orlando in question.

Miami wins, 118-103, in a rout, having taken care of business in their last two, but they end up in the Play-In game against Philadelphia regardless, going on the road Wednesday.

2. Miami did not get the help they needed in the standings, with Indiana blowing out the Atlanta Hawks – they scored 49 in the first quarter – and Philadelphia taking care of their own business against the lottery-bound Brooklyn Nets. The swing game, though, was Orlando hosting Milwaukee, with an Orlando loss necessary in every scenario for Miami to get out of the Play-In. That one was nip-and-tuck for a bit until a second-half Orlando run blew the doors off, eventually a 25-point lead for the home team.

So in the end, every that needed to lose won, leaving Miami right where they started on Sunday, in the No. 8 seed with Philadelphia at No. 7. There was also some moving at the top of the standings, where Milwaukee, New York and Cleveland all had a chance at the No. 2 seed. Cleveland, not playing their full rotation, lost to Charlotte to lock in the No. 4 seed, with the No. 2 seed coming down to whether or not New York could win in Chicago, that one headed to overtime before New York pulled it out to take the No. 2 seed. If Miami wins Wednesday, they'll play a First Round series against the Knicks. If the lose and then win Friday, they'll play Boston.

3. Miami won two of their four games against Philadelphia this season, with the 76ers winning the only game that Joel Embiid played in. There will be time in the next two days to take a closer look at that matchup, but with how much the 76ers have remade their roster – remember, they started the season with James Harden and are ending it with a host of new role players, including Kyle Lowry after he signed following his trade to Charlotte – there will be plenty unknown.