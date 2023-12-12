Coup's Takeaways: Five Players Score 18-Plus As HEAT Hold Off Late Hornets Surge

1. Another shorthanded night, another strong start for the HEAT as they opened 4-of-7 from three for a 15-6 advantage in the first six minutes.

That lead would dissipate as the first half wore on because that’s just what happens to early leads in today’s NBA, but Miami had the Charlotte Hornets on their heels for much of the opening stretch, the drive-and-kick game taking full advantage of Charlotte’s paint collapsing help. It’s no mistake that the HEAT start so many games shooting well from three when so many of those attempts are clean, assisted catch-and-shoot looks as defenses adapt to the way Miami runs their offense. And with Jimmy Butler incessantly hunting the Ish Smith matchup as usual – the Hornets were otherwise mesmerized by Butler’s post-ups, falling asleep as Miami’s cutter slashed right down the middle of the paint – offense wasn’t an issue at a 122.9 Offensive Rating in the first half.

Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier kept pace, taking advantage of the holes in Miami’s defense with Bam Adebayo unable to play, but everything looked just a little more difficult for the home team, the HEAT playing the beautiful game with a bit more beauty, the brute force game with a bit more force. A pair of Kevin Love threes, with a Rozier pick-six turnover mixed in, pushed the HEAT out front 59-50 before the break, Caleb Martin and Jaime Jaquez Jr. combining for 28 points on 16 shots.

Six minutes later it was Miami by 12 despite Charlotte’s perimeter shooting coming along, and it felt like the HEAT were playing twice as well as their actual lead, which sustained through the end of the period. And yet, Charlotte was within five less than two minutes into the fourth with a surge of energy, the dangers of letting a professional team hang around long enough. Martin, Jaquez Jr. and Duncan Robinson held off the run as best they could, but Charlotte eventually pulled within one after Rozier (34 points on 17 shots) hit a three on a broken play. It looked like Miami would finish things off comfortably, but another series of Charlotte threes had the Hornets with the ball, down three, and the shot clock turned off. Rozier would make only one of two at the line after drawing a foul, called for a lane violation on the second attempt.

Erik Spoelstra typically hasn’t opted to foul when up three in the final seconds, but he did here when Charlotte had another opportunity to tie. It was not without some drama, but Miami survives, 116-114.

2. Butler did his efficient thing tonight, scoring 23 on 12 shots with eight assists, but there were 20 or near-20-point games up and down the roster which defined the evening.

Martin (20 points on 14 shots) and Jaquez Jr. (18 points on eight shots before fouling out) had fine nights of work, their timely drives around the edges of the paint balancing out Miami’s perimeter efficiency. Without Adebayo Miami needs sources of paint points and Butler’s drives can’t be all of it with how much defensive attention he draws, so the pressure from Miami’s two offensive swiss army knives was a large part of why Charlotte failed to gain much defensive traction until the final period. Love, too, was a timely contributor, shooting 4-of-8 from deep for 19 points on 11 shots, cleaning up a few misses inside along the way.

But as has so often been the case in recent weeks the difference in this one was Robinson – himself coming off his worst game of the year Saturday against Cleveland. With five threes and three twos, it was as balanced a game as we’ve become accustomed to from Robinson, who Charlotte couldn’t keep track of on the perimeter as Robinson was left either open or facing a hard closeout he was either able to drive on or allow to fly by as he relocated into another triple. A balanced effort overall on another shorthanded night, pushing the HEAT to 31 assists and 15-of-35 from three with Charlotte finishing 17-of-41.

3. One of the small pleasures of the regular season is watching Jimmy Butler hint the Ish Smith matchup no matter what team Ish Smith, a legendary journeyman who is nevertheless still in the league for a reason, happens to be on that year. Tonight was no exception, full of Butler picking Smith’s side of the court to sprint down in transition to force the crossmatch and Kyle Lowry screens to force the switch.