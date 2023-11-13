Coup's Takeaways: Duncan Robinson Delivers In Style As HEAT Fight Back In San Antonio For Their Fifth Straight Victory

1. If you’re going to have a bad first quarter on a back-to-back – if you’re going to continue to fall down by double digits – it’s best to do it against a young team that doesn’t know how to hold leads.

That first quarter was bad, there’s no way around that. Miami, without a resting Kyle Lowry, missed their first eight threes and were shooting 3-of-18 at one point while the Spurs ran up a 25-9 lead that eventually ballooned to 42-24 as the threes fell and Miami’s gears grinded to a halt.

But then, the mistakes.

There were the lazy passes and poor spacing which led to pick-six steals for Jaime Jaquez Jr. There was an unforced backcourt turnover. There were needless fouls coming over to help defenders that didn’t need help. There were quick shots which got Miami pushing in transition. The HEAT stayed solid throughout, running their stuff until Duncan Robinson threw San Antonio’s rotations out of whack, but it was San Antonio’s youthful missteps which led to an eventual 17-0 run not being something more like 17-8. Just as soon as that lead stretched out to 19, Jimmy Butler – back with the team after missing Saturday’s game in Atlanta for personal reasons – tied things up with a driving, and-one dunk on Jeremy Sochan. You’ll take a 53-50 deficit after a 15-point first quarter any day of the week.

Credit the Spurs for holding onto the rope, going back up double digits midway through the third quarter after a volley of threes. And yet sure enough Miami jumped back in front behind their own threes, and some veteran-earned free-throws, and a 14-3, Kevin Love-filled run before the quarter was even over. Only a four-point play in the final minute pushed the HEAT back down two going into the fourth.

Spurs by 11 again just a couple minutes into the final period, the threes continuing to drop as Bam Adebayo’s (24 points on 20 shots, 11 rebounds, six assists) mid-range game did just enough to keep Miami alive. But Duncan Robinson, with all the sauce, was determined to make it a clutch game and that’s what we got, tied up with four to play (the HEAT shot 12-of-23 from three after that 0-of-8 start). Back and forth for a bit, then Josh Richardson hit a spot-up three and a fading, mid-range pull to push the HEAT out by four. That was enough for a 118-113 victory, the Spurs committing 17 turnovers to Miami’s four, as the HEAT extended their winning streak to five games.

2. The main point of interest going into any Spurs game is Victor Wembanyama, and regardless of his final statistics he almost never disappoints because there’s just nothing else like him and the way he impacts the floor.

Defensively, there’s no doubt he gave Miami problems. Yes, Duncan Robinson did get him with a Michael Jordan circa 1991 baseline fake that left everyone stunned, but otherwise any HEAT player going downhill was clearly thinking about where the No. 1 pick was. Even Butler, who will drive into the chest of just about anyone at the right angle, was passing out of his normal shoulders-first shots near the rim and not trying to lift his mid-range jumper over the top of that wingspan. Same goes for Bam Adebayo – mostly the primary matchup defending Wembanyama – who drew a foul by faking Wembanyama into the air in the first half but had to halt his fadeaway motion in the fourth quarter when he saw those arms coming. Sometimes, against that length, that’s all you can do and passing out of a bad situation is a better move than trying to force it.

The other end was more of a mixed bag. It was a slow start for Wembanyama as he opened 4-of-14, missing in bunches from the perimeter. Miami did an interesting thing with him inside the arc. Knowing meeting him at the rim is a pointless endeavor, the HEAT clearly made it a point to meet him up higher in the paint on either the short roll catch or the pump-and-go drive, essentially conceding the rim if Wembanyama could make an athletic enough move to get around the defender. This forced a variety of awkward attempts on what would otherwise have been easy dunks, helping Miami with that second-quarter comeback. Wembanyama got his points, making a couple threes later on, but it took him 22 shots to get to his 18, and his seven turnovers – along with a couple bonus fouls that handed free-throws to Love – was just as helpful for Miami as his defense was harmful to them.

3. This might be the most impressive game Duncan Robinson (26 points on 16 shots, +20 for the night) ever played. Maybe not his best, nor his highest scoring. Not his most important. But anyone watching this one came away with a few expletives attached to his name, the tone of those words dependent on what team they were pulling for.

Two of the best moves of Robinson’s career happened in this one. The first we mentioned before, a magnificent, driving reverse fake on the baseline which stunned Wembanyama. The second might have been even better when Robinson, catching on the left wing, first faked Sochan into the air, decked the ball and instead of going to the rim backpedaled like an All-Pro cornerback into the corner, faking Sochan out one more time and burying the three.