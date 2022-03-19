Coup's Takeaways: HEAT Score 42 In Second Period On Their Way To Dominant Victory Over Oklahoma City

1. Even with some injuries, the Oklahoma City Thunder are a fun, interesting young team with plenty of athletes and a wonderful guard in Shai-Gilgeous Alexander (26 points). If you catch them on the wrong night, or if you don’t approach the game with the right amount of respect, they can run you out of a quarter, half or a game on their way to blocking a whole bunch of your shots and stealing a win. We’re not too far away from them putting together a genuine playoff team.

All that being said, they had absolutely zero answers for the HEAT tonight. These are two teams on entirely different trajectories right now. The game started with Duncan Robinson hitting three threes in the opening minutes, the last of which prompted a Thunder timeout as Robinson told their bench that they need to step up in their pick-and-roll coverage after playing some drop coverage. The Thunder hung in a bit from there with some hot shooting, including a nice Steph Curry impersonation from Tre Mann (25 points on 19 shots), but they were hanging in while Miami was hanging a 42-point second quarter on them behind yet another Tyler Herro second-quarter run (12 points in the period, 26 on 13 shots for the game). It was all Miami from there, 120-108 at the end, with seven players in double figures and 64 points from the bench. There aren’t too many of this sort of low-leverage game left.

2. You wouldn’t expect there to be too many notable developments on a Friday night in March against a lottery-bound Thunder team, but we got one in the form of Markieff Morris (13 points on 10 shots) being the only backup center behind Bam Adebayo (19 points) used through the bulk of the game as he shared the frontcourt with both P.J. Tucker and then Caleb Martin. We could read into Oklahoma City’s lineups, with their slew of long, rangy athletes, and say Erik Spoelstra was simply matching up for the evening, and there’s probably something to that, but this also is likely just a look he wanted to see more of with limited time left in the regular season after we saw glimpses of the Morris-Tucker lineup back in October and November before Morris’ injury. Morris has size, he can switch, he can space the floor and create a mid-range look in a pinch. It’s a game that scales into the postseason, even if just for shorter stints as the minutes for the starters rise. By no means does this mean that Dewayne Dedmon is out of the rotation. There are teams he’ll be needed against, next week and next month. This is simply the Spoelstra process.

3. The HEAT welcomed Chris Bosh back to the arena Friday night to honor his induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. There’s never a bad time to talk about Bosh, who to this day is probably underappreciated for how he helped evolve the role of the center in the league having transitioned to that position with Miami as he started swapping out mid-range shots for threes. The league probably ends up where it is now no matter what, but Bosh was still at the forefront of a stylistic revolution and took his share of unwarranted criticism, from those resistant to the way the game was changing, at the time.

“I am definitely envious of the guys that get to play in this era of ball because this is the thing that I think we saw and envisioned and hoped that the game would be like,” he said.

