Coup's Takeaways: Dejounte Murray’s Coast-To-Coast Three Steals Game On Udonis Haslem Night

1. It’s been a week of slow shooting starts for the HEAT, and slow shooting starts typically means early deficits. It almost cost Miami against Brooklyn, led to a forgettable evening in Toronto and meant being down a handful to a shorthanded Hawks team on the night Udonis Haslem would get his jersey retired.

Still, even starting 2-of-10 from three and dipping below 40 percent overall as Miami fell down eight after the first quarter, there was nothing wrong with the HEAT’s process. They were getting to their spots, living in their comfort zones and attacking the matchups you expect them to attack. Once Atlanta went deeper into their rotation and towards smaller lineups, Miami’s attack windows were noticeably larger, and open longer. Sure enough, once a few threes started to fall, the score knotted up, first at 34, then at 42, Atlanta putting together just enough downhill offense to play from slightly ahead. Hawks by one at the half after Tyler Herro and Dejounte Murray traded threes, with Jimmy Butler getting to the rim easily enough to keep the HEAT’s offense chugging along above league-average rate now that the three-point rate topped 40 percent.

Quick 11-2 opening for Miami after the long halftime, Herro canning another pair of threes, and suddenly it was HEAT by eight for their largest lead, Atlanta’s focus appearing to have waned with some costly mistakes. The further the Hawks fell behind, the more Murray tried to will individual half-court possessions, worming his way into the paint, and he was doing a pretty job at it for a stretch as the Hawks hung around in single digits. HEAT by just two going into the fourth, the margin not quite representative of the difference in play during the third.

Not quite the case in the fourth when one of those smaller Atlanta units jumped out ahead by a possession, an issue quickly remedied as Jimmy Butler (25 points on 10 shots) reentered the game. Clutch game, nip and tuck, the Hawks even taking a four-point Josh Richardson play on the chin and coming right back to take the lead. Good thing for Butler, re-taking the lead with a pair of drives, for Murray trying to attack Adebayo one-on-one and for a crucial Atlanta mistake as they turned it over in their own backcourt, costing the visitors two points. Also good thing for a fading, leaning Herro (25 points on 19 shots) three right up against the shot-clock buzzer that put Miami up four with 35.5 to go and salvaged a back-heel possession. And then, Murray, draining a contested pull-up three to take the lead with two-seconds to play, reminiscent of a similar shot hit by Tyrese Haliburton last season. Miami, unable to get a clear shot off in those final seconds, falls, 109-108.

2. With Trae Young out it came to Dejounte Murray to handle the bulk of Atlanta’s ballhandling, both as it pertains to playmaking and shot-creation duties. In the first half, as Atlanta pulled ahead with their threes falling, it was the playmaking that gave Miami trouble. In the second half, as the HEAT’s defense tightened up and those catch-and-shoot threes became a bit tougher to come by, Murray increasingly had to self-will possessions, that burden a drain on his efficiency which is how he wound up at 22 points on 22 shots. Late in the game, after plenty of drop coverage, Erik Spoelstra and Bam Adebayo went back to the switch, luring Murray in and forcing him to choose a path against the league’s best switch defender. For one crucial possession with about a minute to play, Murray choosing the difficult choice and forcing up a tough one over Adebayo, it appeared that the late gambit would be enough to win Miami the night.

But the thing about all those coverage calls and scheme switches is that they generally relate to half-court defense, when you can get set and all five players can attach themselves to the string. When Herro missed a short, contested jumper and the ball came to Atlanta with just under 10 seconds to go, Hawks coach Quin Snyder opted not to call timeout and allow Miami’s defense to get set, urging his team to push up the floor. Murray heeded the request, taking the rebound and going coast-to-arc, pulling up going to his left from 26 feet to drop in the dagger. Some nights you fall prey to a great shot, taken by a player taking on an increased burden for just the evening, and that’s all this one was. A great shot beat them, but in games like this a great shot is never the reason you lost, with items like turnovers proving costly.

3. There’s the game, and then there’s what everyone will remember from January 19, 2024. It may feel like Miami has had an near-endless supply of high-profile nights over the past half decade or so, a franchise only retires so many jerseys in a lifetime and even fewer for players who spent all 20 years in the same uniform.

With Haslem’s family, HEAT management, coaches and past and current players assembled during halftime, play-by-play broadcast Eric Reid revealed three seats that had been pulled out of the stands. They were the seats Haslem’s parents used to sit in to watch him play, now adorned with plaques in their honor, and those seats were going home with Haslem. Then Pat Riley got that jersey going on its journey up to the rafters where it would eventually join Shaquille O’Neal, Tim Hardaway, Alonzo Mourning, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade. Finally, it was Haslem’s turn – with tears welling up early on in his speech, he ditched his prepared words and went off the cuff – to send his thanks and appreciation. Notably, Haslem singled out Bam Adebayo towards the end, Haslem saying that he’ll still be pushing championship expectations Adebayo’s way.